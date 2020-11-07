NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Magramo falls to Japanese foe in WBO flyweight title bout
Giemel Magramo
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2020 - 11:25am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fighter Giemel Magramo (24-2, 20 KOs) was unsuccessful in his bid for a title after losing to Junto Nakatani in Tokyo on Friday.

Magramo was unable to snatch Nakatani's WBO flyweight belt, with the latter decking the Filipino fighter in the eighth round that led to stoppage at the Korakuen Hall.

Nakatani, who had a three-inch reach advantage over Magramo, was dominant from the get-go and was able to return everything the Filipino threw at him and then some.

In the opening round, Magramo was rocked with a right straight and then with a left.

Even though the 26-year-old held his ground and landed some solid body puches in the succeeding rounds, his Japanese foe still had the upper hand.

Magramo would meet his demise in the eighth round when two solid lefts knocked him off his feet and the Japanse unleashed a flurry of punches that ultimately caused the stoppage.

The 22-year-old Nakatani stretched his unbeaten run to 21, with 16 of those coming by way of knockout.

