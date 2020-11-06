Athletes thankful for full salary recovery

MANILA, Philippines – National athletes headed by Olympic-bound boxers Eumir Felix Marcial and Irish Magno on Friday showed their gratitude to the government for returning their full month salary amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will do my best to make President Duterte and the country proud and will dedicate it to the Philippines for the support if I win the gold medal,” said Marcial, who is in the United States for his pro debut.

“Our government didn’t forget us and it inspires us athletes to do our best,” said Magno, who is in Iloilo.

Marcial and Magno were in high morale following the announcement of Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino that their monthly stipend, which was cut to half last July, will be returned fully starting this month.

It will include retroactive two-month worth of salary and P5,000 pandemic assistance.

Meaning, Marcial and Magno will get their full salary worth P43,000 when they check their bank accounts next week.

The piece of good news was a result of the enactment of the Bayanihan Act 2 into law that included an amount of P180 million devoted to returning the money that the national team members deserve.

“Our national athletes and coaches deserve it because they are our front liners,” said Tolentino, a Tagaytay Congressman who helped in the insertion of the budget for sports.

Hidilyn Diaz, the 2016 Rio weightlifting silver medalist who is a step away from booking her second appearance in the quadrennial summer games, also heaped praises for the initiative.

“I salute the government for the effort and in return, I will give fight for glory for our country as my way of repaying our nation,” said Diaz, who has been in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia since March.