NBA players agree to pre-Christmas season tip-off

MANILA, Philippines — After much discussion between the NBA and its Players Association, the league has finally received a green light for its planned late December season tip-off.

Concluding the 2019-20 season only early October, the players were at first hesitant at such a quick turnaround with a proposed December 22 start date for the next season.

But it seems like the two camps were finally able to see eye-to-eye on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) with player representatives from the NBAPA voting to approve the aforementioned start date.

NBPA STATEMENT ON THE 2020-2021 NBA SEASON START DATE AND SCHEDULE



????: https://t.co/BmNtnYsm63 pic.twitter.com/AvCaVAOWK7 — NBPA (@TheNBPA) November 6, 2020

The NBPA player rep vote has completed, approving a December 22 start/72-game regular season, source tells ESPN. Next up: NBA/NBPA finishes financial terms on amended CBA, which will take into next week. Expect trade moratorium to be lifted shortly prior to Nov. 18 Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2020

The proposed season will have a shortened 72-game regular season to wrap up the games by mid-July right before the postponed Summer Games kick off in Japan.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, other matters the league is left to discuss with the players include moving the start of free agency as soon as possible.

The NBA and NBPA are expected to discuss moving up the start of free agency as early as possible to accommodate players joining new teams so close to a Dec. 1 start of training camps, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2020

This is to accommodate players joining new teams prior to the proposed December 1 opening of training camps heading into the season.

The 2020 NBA Draft is also penciled in on November 18 with the rookies able to join their teams well in time for preseason preparations.