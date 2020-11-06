NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
NBA players agree to pre-Christmas season tip-off
NBA Players have reportedly agreed on a December 22 start for the 2020-21 season
AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — After much discussion between the NBA and its Players Association, the league has finally received a green light for its planned late December season tip-off.

Concluding the 2019-20 season only early October, the players were at first hesitant at such a quick turnaround with a proposed December 22 start date for the next season.

READ: Reports: NBA players seek later start date for 2020-21 season

But it seems like the two camps were finally able to see eye-to-eye on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) with player representatives from the NBAPA voting to approve the aforementioned start date.

The proposed season will have a shortened 72-game regular season to wrap up the games by mid-July right before the postponed Summer Games kick off in Japan.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, other matters the league is left to discuss with the players include moving the start of free agency as soon as possible.

This is to accommodate players joining new teams prior to the proposed December 1 opening of training camps heading into the season.

The 2020 NBA Draft is also penciled in on November 18 with the rookies able to join their teams well in time for preseason preparations. 

