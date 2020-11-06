NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Saso 5 shots adrift despite late burst
Yuka Saso
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 2:31pm

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso made a charge quite late but her two-under 70 still left her five strokes behind local ace Saiki Fujita and Korean Bae Seon Woo in an opening day of torrid scoring in the Toto Japan Classic of the LPGA of Japan Tour in Ibaraki Prefecture Friday.

As the top guns, headed by world No. 6 Nasa Hataoka, defending champion Ai Suzuki and JLPGA leg winners Shin Jie, Erika Hara, Mone Inami, Yuna Nishimura and Ayaka Furue, pounded the Taiheiyo Club Minori course with a run of low rounds in calm conditions, Saso failed to join the assault, dropping below half of the select 78-player starting field with a two-birdie, two-bogey card after 13 holes.

But birdies on Nos. 14 and 17 put some semblance of hope for the 19-year-old Fil-Japanese, the JLPGA money race leader with two victories but is hard-pressed to deliver following a string of mediocre finishes, including a missed cut campaign in last week’s Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi tournament that ended her nine consecutive cuts made.

But the ICTSI-backed shotmaker drifted too far behind the leaders at joint 29th and will be compelled to come up with a low round Saturday to at least give herself a chance for a crack at the crown in the 54-hole championship serving as the third major of the region’s premier ladies circuit.

She actually flashed her awesome power, birdying all but one of the four par-5s but the starting holes of both nines proved to be her frailty, failing to go up-and-down for bogeys that marred her pair of 35s.

Elsewhere, the birdies came like rain with 47 players breaking par 72 with Fujita, who finished joint second to Saso in the NEC Karuizawa, gunning down six birdies against a bogey. She capped her stirring 33-32 round with an eagle on the par-5 17th.

Bae, due for a big win after back-to-back joint runner-up finishes in Stanley Ladies and Fujitsu Ladies and a solo third effort in Hisako Miguchi, came away with three back-to-back birdies (Nos. 1, 5 and 14) then added another on the 17th for a bogey-free 32-33 round.

The duo grabbed a one-stroke lead over Fujitsu Ladies winner Shin Jie, also of Korea, and Momoko Osato, who turned in identical 66s, while Katsu, who blew a six-shot lead and lost by one to Nishimura last week, outshot Saso in their face-off although she missed joining Jie and Osato at third with a last-hole bogey.

She settled for a 67 and dropped to joint fifth with Nozomi Uetake, Maiko Wakabayashi, Reika Usui and Korean Lee Min-Young.

Hara, winner of JLPGA’s second major, the Minolta Cup, last Sept., shot four birdies for a 68 for joint 10th with Mami Fukuda, Mao Saigo, Ayako Kimura, Ayaka Takahashi and Suzuki, who hit five birdies against a bogey to get into the mix.

LPGA Tour stalwart Hataoka, seeking to reclaim the crown she won in 2018, fired four birdies but bogeyed the last for a 69 in joint 16th with 12 others, including Desant Tokai Classic titlist Furue and Stanley Ladies champion Inami.

Joining Saso at 70 were rival Sakura Koiwai while world No. 15 and 2019 British Women’s Open winner Hinako Shibuno, who also failed to advance last week, continued to grope for form and submitted a 71.

GOLF YUKA SASO
Philstar
