Rolando Dy outpoints foe, earns Brave CF flyweight title shot

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Rolando Dy turned back Kiwi John Brewin with a unanimous decision victory Friday to earn a shot at the flyweight belt in the Brave Combat Federation (Brave CF) in Bahrain.

The 29-year-old Dy, son of former WBC World super featherweight titlist Rolando Navarrete, earned the nod of all judges with identical 29-28 scores to improve to 13-9 (win-loss).

It also earned him a crack at the world flyweight belt against French Amin Ayoub, who dethroned Brazilian Cleiton Silva with a smashing fourth-round stoppage in the co-main event of Brave 44.

And Dy took the fight despite just a two-week notice following the withdrawal of Sam Patterson due to injury.

It was the second straight triumph for Dy after he edged Irish Maciek Gierzewski via a split decision win in Brave 42 also in Bahrain last September.