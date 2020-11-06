Magnolia coach says Hotshots peaking at the right time

MANILA, Philippines — There is a saying in sports that it doesn't matter how you start, but how you finish.

And for the Magnolia Hotshots, who are in the middle of a three-game win streak after struggling at the start of the season, it seems to ring true.

After losing four of their first five outings in the Philippine Cup, head coach Chito Victolero's club is gaining some traction at just the right time.

"I think we're in the right path doon sa pag-peak ng team namin," said Victolero after their 103-89 victory over the hapless Columbian Dyip.

"Maybe at the start, kumbaga yung condition namin, di ganun [ka-ganda]," he added.

Prior to their win against Dyip, last year's Philippine Cup finalists gained emphatic victories over teams at the top of the standings.

They took a 102-92 win over the Ginebra Gin Kings to snap a three-game slide, then followed it up with an identical 102-92 victory over league leaders TnT Tropang Giga on Wednesday.

Now with an even 4-4 slate, Victolero hopes his squad can maintain the momentum in the final stretch of eliminations, and hopefully the postseason.

"Right now maganda yung tinatakbo ng condition at mindset ng mga players," said Victolero.

"I know the character of this team and hopefully magtuloy tuloy," he added.

Magnolia hopes to continue on their rise in the standings when they face back-to-back games again on the weekend against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the Batang Pier NorthPort.