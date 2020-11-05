Magnolia keeps gassed Terrafirma winless

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots tallied their third straight win after whipping hapless Terrafirma Dyip, 103-89, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Gym on Thursday.

Led by another great game from stalwart Paul Lee, the Hotshots even their win-loss slate at 4-4 and stay firmly at the eight spot in the standings.

Lee tallied 20 points in the first two salvos alone to climb back from a first-half deficit and lead at the break, 48-46.

The 31-year-old's scoring outburst propelled the team in the third and fourth period, with more players stepping up on offense.

The Hotshots led as big as double digits in the latter parts of the game, while Terrafirma star CJ Perez struggled to get anything going offensively.

Lee top-scored for Magnolia with 29 points, while Rome Dela Rosa chipped in 17.

Ian Sangalang also played a part on offense with a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.

Perez, for his part, paced the Dyip in the losing effort with 19 points while Red Celda and Eric Camson combined for 30.