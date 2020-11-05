National athletes, coaches to finally receive full salary

MANILA, Philippines – Christmas comes early for national athletes and coaches.

Four months after enduring a half-month cut to their salary, members of the Philippine pool will receive a bounty as they will all get everything in full starting next week.

It included the retroactive two-month worth of stipend and P5,000 pandemic assistance.

“This is good news for our athletes who have become anxious and even lost their focus during the pandemic,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abrham Tolentino on Thursday.

“With their allowances back to normal, they can now concentrate on training. And that’s retroactive from July,” he added.

The good news came following the enactment of the Bayanihan Act 2 into law where it included an insertion worth P180 million dedicated solely to help the national team cope during these trying times.

And the Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief played a vital role in its passing.

“The funds are now with the PSC and we expect the allowances to be back to normal on the next pay day for the athletes and coaches,” said Tolentino.

The total number of national team members under the Philippine Sports Commission payroll include 996 athletes, 262 coaches and 280 and 82 para athletes and coaches, which is usually worth P41 million a month.

“It pains me and the POC, and even the PSC, to see the athletes and coaches suffer. After their historic and impressive performance in the 30th SEA Games where we emerged as overall champions, the athletes and coaches deserve nothing less,” he said.