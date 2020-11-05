Espejo bound for Bahrain as volleyball import

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Marck Espejo during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 2:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Marck Espejo, the best men’s volleyball player in the country today, is bringing his act to Bahrain.

Espejo, a five-time UAAP and Spikers’ Turf MVP and a vital cog of the Philippine team that took a historic Southeast Asian Games silver medal in December last year, left Thursday to suit up as an import for Banri Jamra in the Bahrain Volleyball League.

It will be the third country that the 23-year-old 6-2 former Ateneo star is playing after memorable stints as a reinforcement for Oita Miyoshi in the Japan V League and Visakha in Thailand early this year that was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a testament to how great Espejo, who led the Cignal HD Spikers to Spikers’ Turf titles last year, is being Philippine men’s volleyball ambassador.

But it was in the Manila SEAG where Espejo’s star shone the brightest after helping the Filipinos post their best performance in the biennial games.

