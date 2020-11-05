'The City': New and bigger 'Neighboorhood' set for Next-Gen NBA 2K21

MANILA, Philippines -- In anticipation for the release of NBA 2K1 for next-generation consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, NBA 2K has revealed yet another upgrade to the game, "The City", the newest edition of the game's hub world.

"The City" is the evolution of trail-blazing "The Park", which was introduced back in NBA2K14, where players competed online using their customized players and team.

Related Stories WNBA MyPlayer mode to debut in NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles

It is similar to how you would go to a nearby court and shoot hoops with complete strangers, but this time in a virtual setting. "The Park" had evolved to the "The Neighborhood" in the past seven years and with 2K21, it has evolved to to a much bigger scale, "The City".

Players will begin in "Rookieville" before the rest of The City is playable. They will go up against other rookie MyPlayers as they climb up the ladder to "Boroughs" where the most requested feature "Affiliations" makes a comeback.

The four boroughs are dedicated spaces of the city that make up the four Affiliations in the virtual hub -- North Side Knights, South City Vipers, Beasts of the East, and Western Wildcats.

With a bigger neighborhood comes new addition to the community, one such change is the introduction of "Mayors" who will be the representative of each affiliattion.

Each mayor is in charge of the design and representation of their affiliation.

At the launch of NBA2K21, the four mayors have been selected by Visual Concepts but after six weeks, an election will be held wherein the community with hall their say on who gets to be the next mayor.

Catering to a growing population of players, "The City" boasts a wider experience of the virtual basketball community besides that of playing on court with the likes of larger Apparel Stores with wider catalogues, the option of exploring the city via Skateboards or BMX, or simply improving your walking and dribbling skills by talking to random citizens in The City.

The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 will be released on November 10 for Xbox Series X|S globally and on November 12 for PlayStation 5.