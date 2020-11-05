GAB lauds successful Chooks 3x3 bubble

MANILA, Philippines — Games and Amusements Board Chairman Baham Mitra lauded the Chooks to Go 3x3 League President’s Cup that was held from October 14-30 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

“We are happy that the Chooks to Go bubble was a success,” pronounced Mitra who along with the national agencies has worked hard for professional sports to return to action despite the ongoing pandemic. “It proves that the proper coordination and cooperative between the private sector and the government can work. We have high hopes that this model can be a framework for others to follow. We believe that Chooks exceeded what was prescribed (in their safety protocols).”

Eric Altamirano, commissioner of the 3x3 League, which is the first professional 3x3 league in the country, pointed out that there were 185 people inside the bubble with some staying longer than 15 days.

Altamirano detailed the protocols during the tournament.

“Aside from the RT-PCR (Real Time reverse transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test, everyone had to adhere to the five-day quarantine and room isolation as well as random testing during the games. And before anyone was let out of the bubble, they had to undergo one last round of testing,” he explained.

“The usual protocols such as no going out while in the bubble, the wearing of masks and face shields while not playing were all observed,” he added.

Altamirano was happy to pronounce that all 185 people inside the Inspire Academy tested negative for COVID-19.

A total of 95 games were played during the five legs that comprised the tournament.

Family’s Brand Sardines Zamboanga City Chooks bagged the President’s Cup by winning four of the five legs of the tournament. The team included Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan.