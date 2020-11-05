NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Ex-ONE flyweight champ Eustaquio targets winner of Wakamatsu vs Kim
Geje Eustaquio
ONE Championship
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 10:54am

MANILA, Philippines – Former ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje Eustaquio will be keeping a close eye on a particular flyweight contest on Friday in ONE: Inside The Matrix II.

A previously recorded event in Singapore scheduled for broadcast on November 6, Eustaquio said he wants to fight the winner of the bout between Yuya Wakamatsu and Kim Kyu Sung.

Having already faced both Wakamatsu and Kim in the ONE Circle before, the fighter out of Baguio stable Team Lakay is hoping for a rematch for whoever comes out victorious.

"I have no problem facing the winner, although I'm more interested in a rematch with Yuya to be honest," Eustaquio said.

"I know I'm a lot better in rematches, so I like my chances. But I'm also willing to do a rematch with Kim, that will be a good show," he added.

The Baguio-based fighter has had a history of rematches in his career, where he usually bounces back a second time when he meets an opponent.

This has happened with Toni Tauru, Kairat Akhmetov and Adriano Moraes.

If Wakamatsu emerges victorious, Eustaquio hopes to keep true to his rematch king reputation, having lost his first meeting with the Japanese fighter.

Eustaquio predicts a tight matchup between his two former opponents.

Though expecting a tightly contested fight, Eustaquio gives an edge to Wakamatsu.

"The real winner of this fight will be the fans. This is a crowd-pleasing matchup," he said.

"I have Yuka Wakamatsu winning this one by unanimous decision," he said.

Inside The Matrix II will see the ONE Welterweight World title contested in the main event between titlist Kiamrian Abbasov and American James Nakashima.

Eustaquio's compatriot Ramon Gonzales will also be seeing action in another flyweight contest with Indonesia's Eko Roni Saputra.

