Guiao's tough love does wonders for NLEX big man Soyud

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 10:02am

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX Road Warriors coach Yeng Guiao is known for his strict and stern way of dealing with his players, in what can be considered "tough love".

Though it may not sit well with everyone, Guiao's style of coaching has often reaped its benefits.

This time, in the PBA bubble, it is big man Raul Soyud who has been on the receiving end of this robust coaching style.

Previously at the end of Guiao's rotation, Soyud has worked his way up to contribute in small but significant ways in the Road Warriors' bid to keep their season alive.

"Wala nakakapansin masyado kay Raul kahit na napakaganda ng ginagawa niya," Guiao said after their 94-74 victory over Rain or Shine Wednesday.

"I think he is one example of a player who was really relegated to the end of the bench but worked his ass off to play the playing time he gets... I've been harsh on Raul in practices. I demanded a lot from kasi gusto ko, ma-elevate niya laro niya," the mentor added.

From a meager 4.7 points and 4.3 boards per outing last conference, Soyud has stepped up to 9.88 points and 6.75 rebounds in the PBA bubble.

Though behind the spotlight of the likes of Kevin Alas, Jericho Cruz, Kiefer Ravena and JR Quinahan, Guiao knows he has another man in Soyud to rely on.

"I guess umobra na naman yung mga sigaw at mura ko kay Raul kaya gumaganda laro niya," Guiao quipped.

"That's another product of my temper and my mouth," he added.

The Road Warriors hope to continue their quarterfinals push when they face six-peat seeking defending champions San Miguel Beermen on Friday at 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL PBA
