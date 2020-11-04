No taming 'The Beast' as Phoenix gears up

MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Abueva is lying.

After posting the PBA Philippine Cup's first triple-double in Phoenix's 116-94 conquest of Terrafirma on Tuesday, Abueva, dubbed “The Beast”, shrugged off the feat saying it was "tsamba (pure luck)."

That's rubbish of course.

While anyone with the hot hands can pile up points and intentionally feed his teammates, it requires a lot of effort to collar those rebounds. Especially if you're hardly 6-foot-2 like Abueva.

The 2012 Rookie of the Year tallied 12 points, 10 boards and 10 assists, plus 3 assists and 1 block to help the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters register their fifth win in eight games in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Caged for over 16 months by the league because of major infractions, Abueva is only in his third game at the Angeles University Foundation Arena.

Finally unleashed by Commissioner Willy Marcial, Abueva trumpeted his return with a 21-point, 13-rebound, 7-assist, 1-steal effort as the Fuel Masters thwarted the NLEX Road Warriors, 114-110, on October 26.

Well guarded by the Alaska Aces, Abueva was held to 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1-block as the Fuel Masters absorbed a 97-105 beating on October 29.

With Topex Robinson officially named as Phoenix head coach, Abueva worked even harder and gifted his former mentor with the San Sebastian Stags the 12-10-10 stats line that raised his averages to 17 points, 10.33 rebounds, 7.33 assists, and 1.67 steals while playing for 32.61 minutes each outing.

Truth is, if his current numbers hold, Abueva is headed for his best pro season ever.

In 2018, before he got mothballed, Abueva notched averages of 14.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals, making him one of the most versatile and most hated opponents in the league.

It's hardly surprising though as Abueva was the only player in NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) history to lead the league in average points (20.1), rebounds (16) and assists (6.5) while starring for the San Sebastian College Stags.

Since he was given a reprieve, the 32-year-old Kapampangan promised to play with great resolve.

Though he still plays physical and is being constantly challenged by the league's other toughies, Abueva has learned to control his emotions and alter his temper.

Abueva now channels the adrenaline-rush on all aspects of the game, and the effects are showing.

His prodigious output in the Philippine Cup isn't accidental. They are intentional.

It's the best way for The Beast to get back at his tormentors.