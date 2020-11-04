NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
No taming 'The Beast' as Phoenix gears up
Caged for over 16 months by the league because of major infractions, Calvin Abueva is only in his third game at the Angeles University Foundation Arena.
PBA Images
No taming 'The Beast' as Phoenix gears up
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Abueva is lying.

After posting the PBA Philippine Cup's first triple-double in  Phoenix's 116-94 conquest of Terrafirma on Tuesday, Abueva, dubbed “The Beast”, shrugged off the feat saying it was "tsamba (pure luck)."

That's rubbish of course.

While anyone with the hot hands can pile up points and intentionally feed his teammates, it requires a lot of effort to collar those rebounds. Especially if you're hardly 6-foot-2 like Abueva.

The 2012 Rookie of the Year tallied 12 points, 10 boards and 10 assists, plus 3 assists and 1 block to help the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters register their fifth win in eight games in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Caged for over 16 months by the league because of major infractions, Abueva is only in his third game at the Angeles University Foundation Arena.

Finally unleashed by Commissioner Willy Marcial, Abueva trumpeted his return with a 21-point, 13-rebound, 7-assist, 1-steal effort as the Fuel Masters thwarted the NLEX Road Warriors, 114-110, on October 26.

Well guarded by the Alaska Aces, Abueva was held to 18 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1-block as the Fuel Masters absorbed a 97-105 beating on October 29.

With Topex Robinson officially named as Phoenix head coach, Abueva worked even harder and gifted his former mentor with the San Sebastian Stags the 12-10-10 stats line that raised his averages to 17 points, 10.33 rebounds, 7.33 assists, and 1.67 steals while playing for 32.61 minutes each outing.

Truth is, if his current numbers hold, Abueva is headed for his best pro season ever.

In 2018, before he got mothballed, Abueva notched averages of 14.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals, making him one of the most versatile and most hated opponents in the league.

It's hardly surprising though as Abueva was the only player in NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) history to lead the league in average points (20.1), rebounds (16) and assists (6.5) while starring for the San Sebastian College Stags.

Since he was given a reprieve, the 32-year-old Kapampangan promised to play with great resolve.

Though he still plays physical and is being constantly challenged by the league's other toughies, Abueva has learned to control his emotions and alter his temper.

Abueva now channels the adrenaline-rush on all aspects of the game, and the effects are showing.

His prodigious output in the Philippine Cup isn't accidental. They are intentional.

It's the best way for The Beast to get back at his tormentors.

CALVIN ABUEVA PBA PHOENIX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala through to second round in Women's pro tourney in Spain
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
After her historic finish in the French Open Juniors tournament, Alex Eala is also making moves in the women's pro circu...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino karate champion hopes to score bounce-back win in ONE Championship
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Gonzales, who is also coming from a loss himself in his last bout last year, is aiming to get back on his feet against Indonesian...
Sports
fbfb
Long break works wonders for TnT Tropang Giga in comeback win
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Luckily for head coach Bong Ravena, his squad took their days-long break to their advantage and got back in the win column...
Sports
fbfb
United City crushes Maharlika; Azkals take first win in PFL
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Four different booters for United City found the back of the net in the first 45 minutes of the match to break the game wide...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino chess legend Eugene Torre bares plan to launch own book
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
If there’s one birthday wish that Filipino sports hall of famer and chess legend Eugene Torre wants fulfilled, it will...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
NLEX routs RoS; Meralco drains Blackwater in second day of PBA restart
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors and the Meralco Bolts took wins in the first two games of the PBA's second day of quadruple headers...
Sports
fbfb
Hataoka, Shibuno to stalk Saso in Toto opener
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
World No. 6 Nasa Hataoka and No. 15 Hinako Shibuno will have a hint of rookie Yuka Saso’s power and talent when the...
Sports
fbfb
TNT secures quarterfinals berth
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
The PBA bubble is back after a short break and so is the TNT mean machine.
Sports
fbfb
Yuka gains, Bianca slips in world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
Despite her string of so-so finishes in the LPGA of Japan Tour, marred by a first missed cut in last week’s Hisako Higuchi...
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos sustains fine form
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Filipino James delos Santos sustained his juggernaut in the world online karate circuit and topped the e-Champions Trophy...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with