Filipino chess legend Eugene Torre bares plan to launch own book

MANILA, Philippines – If there’s one birthday wish that Filipino sports hall of famer and chess legend Eugene Torre wants fulfilled, it will be publishing a book about his life and past exploits.

Torre, who turned 69 Wednesday, said he had already tapped the people to work on a book he is planning to launch that he hopes will inspire not just his countrymen but also people in general.

“My birthday wish of course is for Philippine chess to have more tournaments for the young and old and hopefully a book about my life and best games,” Torre told The STAR as he was about to have a simple lunch with wife Marilyn at a restaurant at the SM Megamall.

“I’ve been longing for a book that I hope would serve as my legacy,” he added.

And there is a lot to write about Asia’s first Grandmaster and perhaps one of the best, if not the best, Filipino wood pushers of all time.

“I have beaten some of the best during my time including (Anatoly) Karpov, (Mikhail) Tal and (Vasily) Smyslov, who are former world champions,” said Torre.

Torre, who is “semi-retired” and now the national men’s team coach, has his share of some the heart breakers too, including his painful defeats to Hungarians Zoltan Ribli in the 1983 World Championship candidate matches and Gyula Sax in the 1985 Biel Interzonal.

Against Ribli, Torre felt he has a winning chance in their 10th and final game that would have tied their match if he had won.

He eventually lost, 4-6.

In Biel, Torre was a draw away from making his second straight candidates matches but he missed the equalizing move and blundered just before the first time control and lost to Sax.

It forced a three-way tie for the last slot to the candidates among Torre, Englishman Nigel Short and Dutch John Van der Wiel and a playoff that was won by Short.

“Sax was out of contention and just wanted to beat me. I missed the move that would have gained me equality, it was heartbreaking to miss my chance to play in the candidates again,” said Torre.

Torre also talked about his friend, the late former world champion Bobby Fischer.

“I first met him in my first Olympiad in 1970 but we got really close in the 80s when we got to talk a lot. He kept telling me I’m in a rock band because of my long hair,” said Torre of Fischer. “But our friendship was sealed when he invited me as a second in 1992 when he played Boris Spassky.”