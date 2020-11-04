NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipino chess legend Eugene Torre bares plan to launch own book
GM Eugene Torre
STAR/File
Filipino chess legend Eugene Torre bares plan to launch own book
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 2:52pm

MANILA, Philippines – If there’s one birthday wish that Filipino sports hall of famer and chess legend Eugene Torre wants fulfilled, it will be publishing a book about his life and past exploits.

Torre, who turned 69 Wednesday, said he had already tapped the people to work on a book he is planning to launch that he hopes will inspire not just his countrymen but also people in general.

“My birthday wish of course is for Philippine chess to have more tournaments for the young and old and hopefully a book about my life and best games,” Torre told The STAR as he was about to have a simple lunch with wife Marilyn at a restaurant at the SM Megamall.

“I’ve been longing for a book that I hope would serve as my legacy,” he added.

And there is a lot to write about Asia’s first Grandmaster and perhaps one of the best, if not the best, Filipino wood pushers of all time.

“I have beaten some of the best during my time including (Anatoly) Karpov, (Mikhail) Tal and (Vasily) Smyslov, who are former world champions,” said Torre.

Torre, who is “semi-retired” and now the national men’s team coach, has his share of some the heart breakers too, including his painful defeats to Hungarians Zoltan Ribli in the 1983 World Championship candidate matches and Gyula Sax in the 1985 Biel Interzonal.

Against Ribli, Torre felt he has a winning chance in their 10th and final game that would have tied their match if he had won.

He eventually lost, 4-6.

In Biel, Torre was a draw away from making his second straight candidates matches but he missed the equalizing move and blundered just before the first time control and lost to Sax.

It forced a three-way tie for the last slot to the candidates among Torre, Englishman Nigel Short and Dutch John Van der Wiel and a playoff that was won by Short.

“Sax was out of contention and just wanted to beat me. I missed the move that would have gained me equality, it was heartbreaking to miss my chance to play in the candidates again,” said Torre.

Torre also talked about his friend, the late former world champion Bobby Fischer.

“I first met him in my first Olympiad in 1970 but we got really close in the 80s when we got to talk a lot. He kept telling me I’m in a rock band because of my long hair,” said Torre of Fischer. “But our friendship was sealed when he invited me as a second in 1992 when he played Boris Spassky.”

CHESS EUGENE TORRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala through to second round in Women's pro tourney in Spain
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After her historic finish in the French Open Juniors tournament, Alex Eala is also making moves in the women's pro circu...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino karate champion hopes to score bounce-back win in ONE Championship
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Gonzales, who is also coming from a loss himself in his last bout last year, is aiming to get back on his feet against Indonesian...
Sports
fbfb
United City crushes Maharlika; Azkals take first win in PFL
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Four different booters for United City found the back of the net in the first 45 minutes of the match to break the game wide...
Sports
fbfb
Long break works wonders for TnT Tropang Giga in comeback win
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Luckily for head coach Bong Ravena, his squad took their days-long break to their advantage and got back in the win column...
Sports
fbfb
Healthiest place to be
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The Clark bubble isn’t just the safest place to be in this pandemic but also the healthiest.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
NLEX routs RoS; Meralco drains Blackwater in second day of PBA restart
By Luisa Morales | 37 minutes ago
The NLEX Road Warriors and the Meralco Bolts took wins in the first two games of the PBA's second day of quadruple headers...
Sports
fbfb
Hataoka, Shibuno to stalk Saso in Toto opener
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
World No. 6 Nasa Hataoka and No. 15 Hinako Shibuno will have a hint of rookie Yuka Saso’s power and talent when the...
Sports
fbfb
TNT secures quarterfinals berth
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
The PBA bubble is back after a short break and so is the TNT mean machine.
Sports
fbfb
Yuka gains, Bianca slips in world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 16 hours ago
Despite her string of so-so finishes in the LPGA of Japan Tour, marred by a first missed cut in last week’s Hisako Higuchi...
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos sustains fine form
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Filipino James delos Santos sustained his juggernaut in the world online karate circuit and topped the e-Champions Trophy...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with