Hataoka, Shibuno to stalk Saso in Toto opener

MANILA, Philippines – World No. 6 Nasa Hataoka and No. 15 Hinako Shibuno will have a hint of rookie Yuka Saso’s power and talent when the rich Toto Japan Classic fires off Friday at the Taiheiyo Club Minori course in Omitama City in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Never mind if the 19-year-old Saso is on some kind of a slump, her mediocre finishes after scoring back-to-back victories last August led to her missing the cut in last week’s Higuchi Mitsubishi, ending an impressive run of nine consecutive cuts made in the region’s premier ladies circuit.

But the ICTSI-backed ace is all fired-up for a big rebound in this weekend’s Y160 million event, the third major championship in the pandemic-shortened JLPGA season, her sights also trained on wresting the Player of the Year lead from Sakura Koiwai heading to the last four tournaments.

She drew last week’s runner-up Minami Katsu and Misuzu Narita in the 9:10 a.m. flight on No. 1, her strength will be dissected closely by two of the elite 78-player field’s fancied bets —Hataoka and Shibuno — who are just behind her group with JLPGA major winner Erika Hara at 9:20 a.m.

Hataoka, winner here in 2018, actually played in a JLPGA event last June, ending up tied at 38th in the Earth Mondahmin Cup ruled by Ayala Watanabe and where Saso launched her maiden pro campaign with a tied for fifth effort. But the 21-year-old has piled a string of top 10 finishes in the LPGA Tour, capped by a joint third place finish in a major, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Georgia.

Like Saso, Shibuno, the 2019 British Women's Open champion, is also raring to redeem herself from a missed cut stint last week while Hara is going flat out to prove her worth against the two world-ranked bets for a crack at another major after ruling the Japan Women’s Open last month.

Watanabe, meanwhile, is set to launch her drive at 9:30 a.m. with Yui Kawamoto and Korean Lee Bo-Mee, boasting of 25 victories in Japan and Korea who is making her first appearance in this year's JLPGA which she dominated as the money list winner in 2015-16.

Leg titlists Mone Inami and Ayaka Furue along with Korean Na-Ri Lee follow next at 9:40 a.m. while defending champion Ai Suzuki, Player of the Year derby frontrunner Sakura Koiwai and veteran Teresa Lu are set to start at 9:50 a.m.

Recent Fujitsu Ladies champion Shin Jie and major winner (JLPGA Minolta Cup) Saki Nagamine and Shino Oyama wrap up the explosive clashes of the big guns at the frontside at 10 a.m.

The 54-hole championship at the 6554-yard Minori layout used be a leg of the LPGA Tour but is held as a local tournament this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. It offers a top purse of Y24 million (P11 million).

It also serves as the first of the last four JLPGA events for the year in a grueling stretch that would also put into focus the bidders’ stamina and mental toughness. The Y100 million Itoen Ladies will be held in Chiba next week with the Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open, another Y100 million tournament, set November 19-22 in Ehime Prefecture.

The season winds up with the four major, the JLPGA Tour Ricoh Cup, a Y120 million championship, on November 26-29 in Miyazaki Prefecture.