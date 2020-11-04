NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Long break works wonders for TnT Tropang Giga in comeback win
Bobby Parks Jr. of TNT Tropang Giga scores on a one-handed dunk and helps his team clobber NorthPort, 112-87, at the AUF Sports Arena yesterday.
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 1:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The TnT Tropang Giga was cruising in the PBA bubble, going undefeated in their first five outings.

But they were sent crashing back to earth after a humbling defeat against league cellar-dwellers NLEX Road Warriors last week.

Luckily for head coach Bong Ravena, his squad took their days-long break to their advantage and got back in the win column on Tuesday.

"We really prepared very hard for this... We had a long break and coming from a loss, we had to be ready," Ravena said after their 112-87 beatdown of the NorthPort Batang Pier.

"We're just happy that we caught NorthPort on a bad day," he added.

Now that they are back in the win column, they hope to stage another scorching hot run and build momentum going into the post season.

The Tropang Giga will be the second squad to taste back-to-back games in PBA history when they go up against the Magnolia Hotshots at 4:00 p.m. today.

Ravena is keeping his fingers crossed that his squad will get another triumph at the bubble.

"Magnolia is motivated to beat us so we have to be ready," he said.

