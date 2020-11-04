Filipino karate champion hopes to score bounce-back win in ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Three-time Filipino Kyokushin Karate Champion Ramon Gonzales hopes to snag a win for the Philippines in the ONE Circle after a loss for Eduard Folayang last week.

Gonzales, who is also coming from a loss himself in his last bout last year, is aiming to get back on his feet against Indonesian wrestling champ Eko Roni Sapatura in ONE: Inside the Matrix II.

A previously recorded event in Singapore scheduled for global broadcast on Friday, November 6, Gonzales craves a win over Sapatura for his fourth win in his last five contests.

Prior to his loss last November, Bicol native Gonzales was on a three-bout winning streak -- all of which were decided by submission.

Though affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Gonzales promises his best peformance in his bounce-back fight.

"I make sure that when it's time to enter the Circle, I am ready. I promise my fans that [I] will show them the best of me this time," he said.

Gonzales hopes to improve to a winning record in ONE Championship. He currently holds an even 3-3 win-loss slate.