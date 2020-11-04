United City crushes Maharlika; Azkals take first win in PFL

MANILA, Philippines — It's a different name, but the same dominance for United City FC after a 10-0 whopping of newcomers Maharlika Manila FC Tuesday evening at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona.

Four different booters for United City found the back of the net in the first 45 minutes of the match to break the game wide open against the hapless Maharlika squad.

Mike Ott, who also scored in the 6-0 beatdown of Mendiola 1991 FC in their previous game, opened the offensive onslaught for United Cty in the 16th minute of the fixture.

This was followed by three more goals before the halftime break courtesy of skipper Stephan Schrock, Bienvenido Maranon and OJ Porteria.

Already in complete control of the match, a whopping six more goals were recorded for United in the second half, with Porteria scoring twice more for a hat trick.

Ott scored another for a brace, while Robert Lopez Mendy netted three in the final 45 minutes to join Porteria's hat trick.

Head coach Frank Musecan rained praise on his team's display.

"This is a performance of the highest level of football in Asia," said the first-year head coach.

With the emphatic win, United City tightens their grip in the first spot in the standings with a +17 goal difference.

Previously undefeated Kaya FC stumbled into second place with a draw against Stallion Laguna FC.

Meanwhile, the Azkals Development Team scored a breakthrough and registered their first win of the season.

This after they walloped Mediola 1991 FC 2-0 in Tuesday's first match of the day.

It was defenders Jarvey Gayoso and Matthew Custodio who would find the back of the net in the final 17 minutes of the fixture to lift the nationals to the win.

Gayoso opened up the scoring in the 73rd minute after shifting to striker in the middle of the game.

Custodio then added another goal to their cushion seven minutes later after blasting a rebound from Gayoso's free kick to seal the deal for the Azkals.

The win puts ADT at third place in the standings with three points.