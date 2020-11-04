NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
United City crushes Maharlika; Azkals take first win in PFL
United City FC showed no mercy to newcomers Maharlika Manila FC in a 10-0 beatdown on Tuesday
PFL media group
United City crushes Maharlika; Azkals take first win in PFL
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 9:40am

MANILA, Philippines — It's a different name, but the same dominance for United City FC after a 10-0 whopping of newcomers Maharlika Manila FC Tuesday evening at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona.

Four different booters for United City found the back of the net in the first 45 minutes of the match to break the game wide open against the hapless Maharlika squad.

Mike Ott, who also scored in the 6-0 beatdown of Mendiola 1991 FC in their previous game, opened the offensive onslaught for United Cty in the 16th minute of the fixture.

This was followed by three more goals before the halftime break courtesy of skipper Stephan Schrock, Bienvenido Maranon and OJ Porteria.

Already in complete control of the match, a whopping six more goals were recorded for United in the second half, with Porteria scoring twice more for a hat trick.

Ott scored another for a brace, while Robert Lopez Mendy netted three in the final 45 minutes to join Porteria's hat trick.

Head coach Frank Musecan rained praise on his team's display.

"This is a performance of the highest level of football in Asia," said the first-year head coach.

With the emphatic win, United City tightens their grip in the first spot in the standings with a +17 goal difference.

Previously undefeated Kaya FC stumbled into second place with a draw against Stallion Laguna FC.

Meanwhile, the Azkals Development Team scored a breakthrough and registered their first win of the season.

This after they walloped Mediola 1991 FC 2-0 in Tuesday's first match of the day.

It was defenders Jarvey Gayoso and Matthew Custodio who would find the back of the net in the final 17 minutes of the fixture to lift the nationals to the win.

Gayoso opened up the scoring in the 73rd minute after shifting to striker in the middle of the game.

Custodio then added another goal to their cushion seven minutes later after blasting a rebound from Gayoso's free kick to seal the deal for the Azkals.

The win puts ADT at third place in the standings with three points.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala through to second round in Women's pro tourney in Spain
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After her historic finish in the French Open Juniors tournament, Alex Eala is also making moves in the women's pro circu...
Sports
fbfb
Healthiest place to be
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The Clark bubble isn’t just the safest place to be in this pandemic but also the healthiest.
Sports
fbfb
Yuka Saso gains, Bianca Pagdanganan slips in golf world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 23 hours ago
Yuka Saso moved one rung up to No. 73 in the world rankings, while Bianca Pagdanganan slipped one spot to No. 152.
Sports
fbfb
Inoue knocks out Aussie foe, calls for Casimero unification bout
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Having already pegged Ormoc City's John Riel Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) as his next target, Inoue kept his two belts in emphatic...
Sports
fbfb
United City crushes Maharlika; Azkals take first win in PFL
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Four different booters for United City found the back of the net in the first 45 minutes of the match to break the game wide...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
TNT secures quarterfinals berth
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The PBA bubble is back after a short break and so is the TNT mean machine.
Sports
fbfb
Yuka gains, Bianca slips in world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Despite her string of so-so finishes in the LPGA of Japan Tour, marred by a first missed cut in last week’s Hisako Higuchi...
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos sustains fine form
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Filipino James delos Santos sustained his juggernaut in the world online karate circuit and topped the e-Champions Trophy...
Sports
fbfb
Beermen told: Sleep longer, play harder
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Nothing beats a good night’s sleep.
Sports
fbfb
Aranas leaning on ‘best judgment’
11 hours ago
Jesus “Clint” Aranas is not purely relying on numbers in his bid to unseat incumbent Philippine Olympic Committee...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with