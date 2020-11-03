NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Yuka Saso gains, Bianca Pagdanganan slips in golf world rankings
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines – Despite her string of so-so finishes in the LPGA of Japan Tour, marred by a first missed cut stint in last week’s Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi Electric Ladies in Saitama, Yuka Saso moved one rung up to No. 73 in the world rankings with 1.63 average points out of a total of 57.04 points over 20 tournaments.

In contrast, even with her joint ninth place effort in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, a major event, and a third place finish in the LPGA Drive On, Bianca Pagdanganan slipped one spot to No. 152 as the LPGA Tour takes a three-week break before the final stretch of the pandemic-shortened season.

The 23-year-old University of Arizona product posted 0.76 average points from 26.72 overall points over seven tournaments.

Pagdanganan’s impressive showing in her last two tournaments enabled her to jump to No. 151 from No. 233. But it was her gutsy performance in her first major (Women’s PGA) that put her into the spotlight as she posted a record 479-rung jump from No. 712.

She also kept her spot at No. 56 in the Race to CME Globe Season derby still paced by two-leg winner Daniella Kang of the US.

The power-hitting ICTSI-backed rookie aces, meantime, kept their No. 30 (Saso) and No. 40 (Pagdanganan) positions in the Olympic rankings with the duo, if they sustain their form and pace, tipped to form a formidable tandem for the Tokyo Games moved to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021 due to the global health crisis.

Saso, for one, will have all the time and chances to familiarize herself with the Kasumigaseki Golf Club in Saitama, venue of the golf competitions, while Pagdanganan, the driving leader in the LPGA, will have sharpened her short game and putting by then. 

Despite their limited appearances, Koreans Jin Young Ko and Sei Young Kim and American Nelly Korda kept their 1-2-3 positions in the world ranking, along with No. 4 Daniella Kang, fifth-ranked Korean In Bee Park and No. 6 Japanese Nasa Hataoka.

Meanwhile, Saso is out for a big bounce-back from her last week’s misfortune as the money leader banners the Toto Japan Classic beginning Friday in Ibaraki Prefecture although the Fil-Japanese will have a lot of challenges to face, including a dream duel with the likes of LPGA campaigners Nasa Hataoka, Hinako Shibuno and Yui Kamamoto.

The 54-hole championship at the 6554-yard Taiheiyo Club Minori course in Omitama City, offering a top purse of Y24 million (P11 million) from the total purse of Y160 million (P73 million), also features defending champion Ai Suzuki, Higuchi Mitsubishi come-from-behind champion Yuna Nishimura and leg winners Sakura Koiwai, the current Player of the Year derby leader, Ayaka Watanabe, Nagamine Saki, Ayaka Furue, Erika Hara, Mone Inami and Shin Jie, making the circuit's third major a star-studded event.

