Philippine skating chief passes away
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 1:40pm
MANILA, Philippines – Josie Veguillas, Philippine Skating Union president, passed away Sunday due to cancer.
She was 74.
Tributes were posted on Facebook to Veguillas, who along with her late husband Pocholo, help popularize the sport in the country.
Her remains lie in state at the Loyola Memorial Chapel in Paranaque.
