'Barbers of the PBA Bubble' to forever cherish historic experience

CLARK – From players and coaches to staff, security, utility, chef, and drivers to officials, TV production crew and media, the entire PBA Bubble delegation have already etched deserving places in the history books.

On a rainy Sunday morning here, five barbers joined that list— hailing the momentous bubble experience as one that they can share to their next clients in many decades to come.

“Kinikilabutan pa nga ako. This 2020 pandemic will go down in history. To have this chance to cater service in the PBA Bubble, there are no words for it,” said Folk Barbershop general manager Bryan Corella.

“First-ever bubble tapos kami pa ‘yung barbers. Who would ever think of it? It’s such a big honor. It’s a gift. We’re thankful for this opportunity.”

Corella and four other barbers groomed the hairs of almost 40 players and coaches led by TNT Tropang Giga’s Jayson Castro, NLEX’s Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas with Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson, LA Tenorio, and Stanley Pringle.

Aside from the opportunity to earn after re-opening just two months ago due to the pandemic restrictions, the five barbers relished fan moments to groom their PBA idols.

A living testament to that is the treasured signatures of all the players and coaches on their own ball that will be framed in an acrylic glass upon their homecoming in Escolta.

Folk Barbershop was built by Corella, a graphic designer, and his four other friends that are architect, director, artist, and creative strategist of their own in 2017.

Apart from being a barbershop, Folk also serves as one of the establishments to spearhead cultural and historic conservation in Escolta and Intramuros.

Three years later inside the bubble, amid the pandemic and the strongest typhoon in recent memory — they have blazed the trail in Philippine barbershop industry.

Bubble barbers. History-makers.