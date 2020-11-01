Ardina ties for 15th in Symetra Tour

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina recovered from a fumbling start with a couple of birdies but stumbled with a late mishap to finish with a 74 for a share of 15th in the Carolina Golf Classic won by Ana Belac of Slovenia in wire-to-wire fashion in North Carolina Sunday.

Ardina, who moved to joint 18th with a third round 72, bogeyed three of the first five holes to slip farther back but birdied Nos. 8 and 9. After a run of pars, however, the Canlubang pro, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, missed the par-3 17th green and failed to go up-and-down for a pair of 37s and ended up tied for 15th with three others with four-day total of 294. She pocketed $3,185.

Clariss Guce, who stood in strong contention with an opening 68, bounced back from a disastrous third round 82 with a 74 and wound up tied for 32nd at 299 while Fil-Am Demi Runas also closed out with a 74 for joint 37th at 300.

Belac also groped for a 74 in demanding conditions but still ran away with her maiden Symetra Tour victory, an imposing four-shot romp over American Allison Emrey (70-285) with a 281 total.

The field heads to the circuit’s final tournament in the Symetra Tour Championship starting Tuesday in Davidson, also in North Carolina where Ardina hopes to dish out a solid performance in an attempt to snap out of a string of so-so finishes, including a pair of tied for 35th in Symetra Classic and IOA Golf Classic, and a joint 54th place in Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship in Florida two weeks ago.