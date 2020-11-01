NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Unfazed Saso eyes Major rebound in Toto Classic
Yuka Saso
Released
Unfazed Saso eyes Major rebound in Toto Classic
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2020 - 1:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso is taking her setback in the LPGA of Japan Tour in stride, focusing more on her next mission than sulking over her lackluster performance in the Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi Electric Ladies golf tournament that ended her nine consecutive cuts made on the region’s premier ladies circuit.

“I just didn’t have a lot of (birdie) chances,” rued Saso after a 74-75 output that left her three strokes off the cutoff score in the Y80 million tournament in Saitama Prefecture Saturday.

That marked the first time that she had failed to advance (to the final round) in 10 JLPGA tournaments marked by two victories and three other Top 10 finishes that put her on top of the money race in the pandemic-shortened season.

The ICTSI-backed ace also took the lead in the Player of the Year derby after her back-to-back victories in NEC Karuizawa and NItori Ladies last August but yielded it to local bet Sakura Koiwai following a tied for 29th finish in Golf5 Ladies and a share of 14th effort in the JLPGA Minolta Cup, the first major, last September.

She did bounce back with a joint eighth finish in the Tokai Classic but struggled and ended up tied for 14th in the next major, the Japan Women’s Open, tied for 12th in the Stanley Ladies and shared 10th place in Fujitsu Ladies.

The power-hitting Fil-Japanese was actually looking forward to a strong showing in Hisako Higuchi after honing her short game, including putting, during the two-week break. But the Musashigaoka Golf Club’s sleek surface proved to be not to her liking, ending up with 31 putts in her opening 74 that also saw her miss seven greens. She also failed to rescue pars off the bunkers three times.

She made just five birdies in two days against eight bogeys and one double-bogey.

“Actually, I think it was okay (her game). But it just didn’t lead to good results,” said Saso, who vowed to come out better, stronger and produce the desired outcome in the Y160 million Toto Japan Classic, JLPGA’s third major, which unfolds Friday (Nov. 8) at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Golf Course in Ibaraki Prefecture.

“My first goal is to pass the qualifying (cut) and I hope I can do my best rom there,” said Saso.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy Ravena begins training with Japanese club San-en
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Ravena, who had visa troubles that hindered him from joining the Japan B. League team earlier, will make his professional...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley reigns supreme
By Edgar De Castro | November 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Top-seeded Wesley So lived up to his billing by winning the $150,000 US Chess Championship last Thursday, posting an impressive 9.0 out of 11.0 for a half-point victory.
Sports
fbfb
Dwyane Wade, Naomi Osaka, athletes dress up for Halloween
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Though limited because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, these sports figures didn't fall short in celebrating...
Sports
fbfb
Davis grabs WBA belt with spectacular sixth round knockout of Santa Cruz
1 hour ago
Davis surprised Santa Cruz with a left uppercut that snapped the champ's head back and sent him crumbling to the canvas late...
Sports
fbfb
United City steamrolls Mendiola; Kaya FC trumps Azkals Development Team
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
In a triple-header match day that saw Maharlika Manila FC grab their first win in franchise history over Stallion Laguna,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Ardina ties for 15th in Symetra Tour
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina recovered from a fumbling start with a couple of birdies but stumbled with a late mishap to finish with a 74...
Sports
fbfb
Inoue knocks out Aussie foe, calls for Casimero unification bout
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Having already pegged Ormoc City's John Riel Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) as his next target, Inoue kept his two belts in emphatic...
Sports
fbfb
Tighter sched for PBA after postponement
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Scheduled to resume hostilities by November 3 after a short hiatus to improve safety protocols amid the novel coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
Folayang ain’t done fighting
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Is Eduard Folayang calling it a day after losing to Australia’s Antonio Caruso for his fourth defeat in his last five...
Sports
fbfb
Pasaol thinks ahead
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, half of the Philippine 3x3 team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with