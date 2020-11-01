United City steamrolls Mendiola; Kaya FC trumps Azkals Development Team

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines Football League frontrunners United City FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo nabbed their second win of the season against different opponents at the PFF national training center in Carmona on Saturday.

In a triple-header match day that saw Maharlika Manila FC grab their first win in franchise history over Stallion Laguna, United City and Kaya each took another three points to keep themselves in the top two spots of the standings.

United City FC went on a cake walk against Mendiola FC 1991 with a 6-0 beatdown, led by a first half hat trick from Bienvenido Maranon.

The AFC Cup's all-time leading scorer opened the offensive onslaught in the 12th minute, finding the back of the net with a header.

He would then find it again in the 25th minute and another from a penalty shot to cap off his scoring night.

Robert Mendy chipped in with a brace of his own with goals in the 38th and 60th minute mark.

Mike Ott also had a goal of his own off of a penalty kick after 52 minutes of playing time.

UCFC coach Franklin Muescan believes his squad can still improve further after their lopsided victory.

“We still have to dominate as much as we can on ball possession and we really want to impose our will against the opposition by overloading more players inside the box,” he said.

For their part, Kaya FC-Iloilo took a 1-0 victory over the Azkals Development Team to send the nationals crashing to their second loss in a row.

Kenshiro Daniels got past the ADT keeper in the 15th minute to score the lone goal of the match and propel his team to the win.

United City and Kaya FC hold the first and second spot in the standings, respectively, with UCFC taking the top spot with superior goal difference.

Meanwhile the ADT and Mendiola 1991 are at the bottom of the standings and have yet to win a match.