NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
United City steamrolls Mendiola; Kaya FC trumps Azkals Development Team
Bienvenido Maranon's first half hat trick was the highlight of United City FC's 6-0 thrashing of Mendiola FC 1991 on Saturday
PFL
United City steamrolls Mendiola; Kaya FC trumps Azkals Development Team
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2020 - 9:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines Football League frontrunners United City FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo nabbed their second win of the season against different opponents at the PFF national training center in Carmona on Saturday.

In a triple-header match day that saw Maharlika Manila FC grab their first win in franchise history over Stallion Laguna, United City and Kaya each took another three points to keep themselves in the top two spots of the standings.

United City FC went on a cake walk against Mendiola FC 1991 with a 6-0 beatdown, led by a first half hat trick from Bienvenido Maranon.

The AFC Cup's all-time leading scorer opened the offensive onslaught in the 12th minute, finding the back of the net with a header.

He would then find it again in the 25th minute and another from a penalty shot to cap off his scoring night.

Robert Mendy chipped in with a brace of his own with goals in the 38th and 60th minute mark.

Mike Ott also had a goal of his own off of a penalty kick after 52 minutes of playing time.

UCFC coach Franklin Muescan believes his squad can still improve further after their lopsided victory.

“We still have to dominate as much as we can on ball possession and we really want to impose our will against the opposition by overloading more players inside the box,” he said.

For their part, Kaya FC-Iloilo took a 1-0 victory over the Azkals Development Team to send the nationals crashing to their second loss in a row.

Kenshiro Daniels got past the ADT keeper in the 15th minute to score the lone goal of the match and propel his team to the win.

United City and Kaya FC hold the first and second spot in the standings, respectively, with UCFC taking the top spot with superior goal difference.

Meanwhile the ADT and Mendiola 1991 are at the bottom of the standings and have yet to win a match.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wesley reigns supreme
By Edgar De Castro | November 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Top-seeded Wesley So lived up to his billing by winning the $150,000 US Chess Championship last Thursday, posting an impressive 9.0 out of 11.0 for a half-point victory.
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena begins training with Japanese club San-en
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Ravena, who had visa troubles that hindered him from joining the Japan B. League team earlier, will make his professional...
Sports
fbfb
How scary is The Monster?
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Super WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue got banged up by Nonito Donaire Jr. in their unification showdown in Saitama last November but still walked away with his unblemished record intact.
Sports
fbfb
Reports: NBA players seek later start date for 2020-21 season
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The players reportedly prefer a later start in mid-January of 2021, with the 2019-20 season only ending in early October due...
Sports
fbfb
PBA games resume tuesday
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Play on.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Tighter sched for PBA after postponement
By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
Scheduled to resume hostilities by November 3 after a short hiatus to improve safety protocols amid the novel coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
Dwyane Wade, Naomi Osaka, athletes dress up for Halloween
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Though limited because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, these sports figures didn't fall short in celebrating...
Sports
fbfb
Folayang ain’t done fighting
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Is Eduard Folayang calling it a day after losing to Australia’s Antonio Caruso for his fourth defeat in his last five...
Sports
fbfb
Pasaol thinks ahead
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, half of the Philippine 3x3 team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria...
Sports
fbfb
Ardina climbs to 18th place
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Dottie Ardina matched par 72 and moved to joint 18th as Clariss Guce continued to flounder after three rounds of the Carolina...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with