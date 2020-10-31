Munzon, Pasaol want to practice with teammates soon for 3x3 Olympic qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, half of the national team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria next year, are hoping they could practice with the rest of the squad — CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa — by January.

“We need to practice Mo and CJ early January and start training together for the OQT,” said Pasaol moments after he and Munzon led Zamboanga City to the Chooks-to-Go President’s Cup title Friday.

Related Stories Munzon hits game-winner as Zamboanga City escapes Nueva Ecija for Chooks 3x3 title

Munzon, for his part, said they would need at least three to four months to build chemistry with Perez and Tautuaa, who are currently indisposed because of their commitment to their mother teams in the PBA bubble in Clark.

“The most important thing is really staying in shape but if we could get together by January, it will help our chemistry a lot,” said Munzon.

The OQT is scheduled May 26-30 in Graz, Austria.

Meantime, Munzon and Pasaol along with Santi Santillan and Troy Rike are looking forward to the Dubai Masters where they will represent the country next month.

"That's our next focus," said Munzon, who earned the spot to the Dubai Masters for topping the President's Cup.

Meanwhile, league commissioner Eric Altamirano said apart from the games, having no health issues was also a success in itself for the tournament as a whole.

“That’s the most important thing without issues,” said Altamirano.