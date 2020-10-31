NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Reports: NBA players seek later start date for 2020-21 season
LeBron James looks on during an NBA game
AFP
Reports: NBA players seek later start date for 2020-21 season
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2020 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — NBA players have yet to agree to the league's planned start date in late December, reports say.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA Player's Association (NBAPA) is still in talks with the league regarding the start date of the 2020-21 season.

The players reportedly prefer a later start in mid-January of 2021, with the 2019-20 season only ending in early October due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, the league has revealed economic issues would be significant if games start next year rather than late December.

According to ESPN's report, the league fears losses as big as $500 million to $1 billion if they begin the season in January. This due to fans' absence in the arenas next season.

With the December start date, the league is already projecting a loss of over $4 billion already, and will be further aggrevated with a later start.

For the players, this would reportedly result in a steep drop of salaries due to the collective bargaining agreement's 50-50 revenue split between the league and players.

The NBAPA, for its part, will be continuing its discussion with the players regarding the start date of the shortened 72-game season.

The league and its players have about a week to reach a consensus on when to begin the season after pushing back the deadline of the previous collective bargaining agreement between the two parties on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Folayang continues slump, falls to Australian Caruso
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
A former two-time ONE Lightweight World Champion, the 35-year-old struggled against the younger Caruso in all three rounds...
Sports
fbfb
Two world titles switch hands in ONE: Inside The Matrix
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In a fight card that featured four world title fights, both the ONE Featherweight World Championship and Middleweight World...
Sports
fbfb
PBA Bubble standouts: Find out who they are
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
A bevy of players have surely created ripples before the PBA bubble play took a pause.
Sports
fbfb
Delos Santos continues karate dominance with 18th gold
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The 30-year-old delos Santos outclassed Murilo Alves of Brazil, 3-0, to rule the event and ensure he remains World No. 1 for...
Sports
fbfb
Eduard Folayang stakes career in ONE: Inside The Matrix
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having lost three of his last four outings in ONE Championship, Folayang is faced with a must-win situation against the Australian...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Munzon, Pasaol want to practice with teammates soon for 3x3 Olympic qualifiers
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, half of the national team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria next...
Sports
fbfb
Slumping Saso misses cut for first time
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Not even a final hole birdie on the ninth could save the day for the 19-year-old Fil-Japanese, whose game somewhat took a...
Sports
fbfb
PBA to resume games on Nov. 3
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
The PBA took a pause on Friday as per advisory of the Inter-Agency Task Force.
Sports
fbfb
Newcomers Maharlika Manila stun Stallion Laguna in PFL clash
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Despite falling behind, 0-1, in the first 45 minutes of the match with Ibrahim N'Dour putting Stallion ahead at the 28th minute,...
Sports
fbfb
Munzon’s heroics make Zamboanga 3x3 king
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Joshua Munzon drained the P1 million shot as Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City survived feisty Nueva Ecija, 22-19,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with