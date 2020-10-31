Newcomers Maharlika Manila stun Stallion Laguna in PFL clash

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines Football League (PFL) newcomers Maharlika Manila FC claimed their first win of the season in emphatic fashion, upsetting Stallion Laguna, 2-1, at the PFF Training Center in Carmona on Saturday.

Despite falling behind, 0-1, in the first 45 minutes of the match with Ibrahim N'Dour putting Stallion ahead at the 28th minute, Maharlika was able to storm back with two goals after the halftime break.

MJ Libre passed a perfect through ball to Jose Montelibano to score the club's first goal and equalized, 1-1, at the 53rd minute.

Both squads then had multiple chances to take the lead in the match but it was ultimately Maharlika's Jeremy Theuer who found the back of the net.

Charlie Beaton linked with Theuer for an assist in the 75th minute for the new club to take the lead, 2-1.

Stallion had another chance to equalize in the 89th minute with a shot from sub Alen Angeles but went down in the right flank.

Maharlika now sports a 1-0-1 record with three points to their name, they are currently third in the PFL standings.

Later today, league leaders Kaya FC-Iloilo and United City FC will gun for their second win against the Azkals Development Team and Mendiola FC 1991, respectively.

United City vs Mendiola FC kicks off at 4:30 p.m. while Kaya FC and ADT clash in the final game of the day at 8:30 p.m.