NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Delos Santos continues karate dominance with 18th gold
James De Los Santos
Facebook/James De Los Santos
Delos Santos continues karate dominance with 18th gold
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2020 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino James delos Santos continued his rampage in the world online karate stage as he topped the Pune Open India Karate e-Tournament Saturday to hike his gold medal haul to 18.

The 30-year-old delos Santos outclassed Murilo Alves of Brazil, 3-0, to rule the event and ensure he remains World No. 1 for a little longer.

Along the way, the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist hurdled Alfredo Bustamante of the United States, 3-0, and Matias Moreno Domont of Switzerland, 3-0.

The recent feat came just a few days after a historic performance in the Katana Inter-Continental Karate League e-Tournament where his finals score of 26.1 is the highest by anyone since online competitions began early this year.

“The goal is to try to improve everyday,” said delos Santos.

KARATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Folayang continues slump, falls to Australian Caruso
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A former two-time ONE Lightweight World Champion, the 35-year-old struggled against the younger Caruso in all three rounds...
Sports
fbfb
Two world titles switch hands in ONE: Inside The Matrix
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In a fight card that featured four world title fights, both the ONE Featherweight World Championship and Middleweight World...
Sports
fbfb
The NBA goat
By Bill Velasco | October 31, 2020 - 12:00am
“Mere numbers cannot do him justice. His greatness lies in the way he bestrode the big occasions, and in the quality of the memories that his career leaves behind.”– Tim Vickery on Pelé
Sports
fbfb
PBA suspends season upon IATF recommendation
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The league announced the surprising development on Friday on social media that all games will be called off until "new protocols...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So rules United States Chess Championships for 2nd time
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
So, 27, split the point with Robson in 30 moves of a Ruy Lopez and the third-seeded Nakamura also in 30 moves of a Nimzo-Indian...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Newcomers Maharlika Manila stun Stallion Laguna in PFL clash
By Luisa Morales | 41 minutes ago
Despite falling behind, 0-1, in the first 45 minutes of the match with Ibrahim N'Dour putting Stallion ahead at the 28th minute,...
Sports
fbfb
PBA Bubble standouts: Find out who they are
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
A bevy of players have surely created ripples before the PBA bubble play took a pause.
Sports
fbfb
Munzon’s heroics make Zamboanga 3x3 king
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Joshua Munzon drained the P1 million shot as Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City survived feisty Nueva Ecija, 22-19,...
Sports
fbfb
Wright going no wrong
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
A bevy of players have surely created ripples before the PBA bubble play took a pause.
Sports
fbfb
Saso limps with two-over 74
By Dante Navarro | 14 hours ago
Yuka Saso stumbled big-time after a scorching start and scrambled at the finish to salvage a two-over 74, tumbling to joint...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with