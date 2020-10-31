Delos Santos continues karate dominance with 18th gold

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino James delos Santos continued his rampage in the world online karate stage as he topped the Pune Open India Karate e-Tournament Saturday to hike his gold medal haul to 18.

The 30-year-old delos Santos outclassed Murilo Alves of Brazil, 3-0, to rule the event and ensure he remains World No. 1 for a little longer.

Along the way, the two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist hurdled Alfredo Bustamante of the United States, 3-0, and Matias Moreno Domont of Switzerland, 3-0.

The recent feat came just a few days after a historic performance in the Katana Inter-Continental Karate League e-Tournament where his finals score of 26.1 is the highest by anyone since online competitions began early this year.

“The goal is to try to improve everyday,” said delos Santos.