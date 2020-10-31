NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Two world titles switch hands in ONE: Inside The Matrix
In the main event, Reinier De Ridder (bottom) dethroned reigning ONE Middleweight champ Aung La N Sang on Friday in Singapore
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2020 - 10:53am

MANILA, Philippines — An entertaining fight night in ONE: Inside The Matrix led to two new ONE World Champions in Singapore on Friday.

In a fight card that featured four world title fights, both the ONE Featherweight World Championship and Middleweight World Championship came out with two new winners.

The first new champion crowned Friday was Thanh Le of Vietnam after beating defending champion Martin Nguyen via knockout in the third round.

The main event also saw Aung La N Sang give up his middleweight belt after an emphatic first round submission win by Reinier De Ridder.

Christian Lee and Xiong Jing Nan successfully defended their Lightweight and Women's Strawweight belts against Iuri Lapicus and Tiffany Teo, respectively.

Earlier that night, Filipino fighter Eduard Folayang absorbed his fourth loss in five outings in a unanimous decision loss against Australian's Antonio Caruso.

In the first bout of the night, India's Ritu Phogat won the women's atomweight contest against Nou Srey Pov of Cambodia.

