Munzon hits game-winner as Zamboanga City escapes Nueva Ecija for Chooks 3x3 title

MANILA, Philippines – Joshua Munzon drained the P1 million shot as Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City survived a feisty Nueva Ecija, 22-19, on Friday to emerge the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup champion at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

After Alvin Pasaol missed two potential title-clinching foul shots, Munzon proved why he’s the best player in the league and stepped up to the plate by burying the two-pointer that sealed them the title, the P1 million prize and a spot to the Doha Masters set next month.

“I was comfortable when I took that shot, I felt good,” said Munzon, whose team downed Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, 21-16, in the semifinals.

Those two misses by Pasaol, who fouled by Tonito Gonzaga, from the line almost cost Zamboanga, which also consist of Santi Santillan and Troy Rike, the game and the crown as it gave Nueva Ecija, who was just down, 19-20, a chance to steal it.

But Gab Banal missed a potential game-winner from beyond the arc that paved the way for Munzon to deliver the biggest shot of the tournament.

“He (Banal) missed it and I made mine, the result speaks for itself,” said Munzon.

The final day effort capped what had been a dominating tournament by Zambaonga, who topped three out of the four legs apart from the pre-season tournament that netted it an additional P350,000.

The Rice Vanguards didn’t go home empty handed as they found solace at the thought of coming one shot close of pulling off the biggest shocker in league history.

And it went with the P300,000 money purse.

Prior to the finale, a fight nearly broke out between Banal and second seed Uling Roasters-Butuan City’s Chris de Chavez after the former’s team edged the latter’s squad, 20-19, in the semis.

Cooler heads prevailed though.

Riding the crest of its shock semis win, Nueva Ecija stuck close with Zamboanga but Munzon put some separation after he drained a deuce to make it a 20-16 lead, or a point away from wrapping it all up.

The diminutive but big-hearted Reyes scored three straight points to cut it to just one, 20-19.

And then Munzon took over after Pasaol muffed two penalty shots and Banal’s prayer turned awry.