NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
WNBA MyPlayer mode to debut in NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - October 30, 2020 - 2:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — In a historic move, NBA 2K21 will feature its first-ever WNBA MyPlayer mode on next-generation consoles.

NBA2K21 senior producer Felicia Steelhouse made the announcement in the latest courtside report on NBA2K.

WNBA MyPlayer allows users to create their own WNBA player and go through the journey of becoming a professional WNBA player by competing in WNBA games and becoming the league's MVP.

It also enables the gamer to have offseason jobs.

Gamers could choose to be any of the following: Coach, Entrepreneur, Global Icon, Fashion Icon and Influencer.

Apart from MyPlayer, the next-gen NBA 2K21 is also taking the WNBA experience online.

"The W Online" is a 3x3 multiplayer mode exclusive for the WNBA. Here you can play in venues, exclusive to the "The W Online" mode, with your very own created player and compete against other gamers and their own customized player.

The WNBA has been gaining more exposure in NBA games since NBA Live 18 when WNBA players made their video game debut.

Then, NBA2K20 added all WNBA teams and players, the first 2K game to do so, and allowed gamers to play with their favorite WNBA team.

NBA 2K21 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X will be launched in November.

BASKETBALL GAMING NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eduard Folayang stakes career in ONE: Into The Matrix
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Having lost three of his last four outings in ONE Championship, Folayang is faced with a must-win situation against the Australian...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So on verge of ruling US Chess Championship
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
For the second time in the history of the United States Chess Championship, a Philippine-born player could end up as its champion....
Sports
fbfb
Pampanga Delta captures NBL Season 3 title
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Finals MVP Levi Hernandez duplicated his Game 1 performance, scoring 24 points in the title-clinching Game Four to lead...
Sports
fbfb
Sponsored
Smart launches Philippines' biggest Call of Duty: Mobile – Garena tournament with 'Smart Play: Squad Up'
2 days ago
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. continues to support the local esports scene as it has launched Smart...
Sports
fbfb
Folayang vs Caruso tonight
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Filipino fighter Eduard Folayang seeks to resurrect his fading career as he clashes with Antonio Caruso tonight in ONE: Inside...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso blows hot, cold, limps with 74
By Dante Navarro | 39 minutes ago
Yuka Saso stumbled big time after a scorching start and scrambled at the finish to salvage a two-over 74, tumbling to joint...
Sports
fbfb
PBA suspends season upon IATF recommendation
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The league announced the surprising development on Friday on social media that all games will be called off until "new protocols...
Sports
fbfb
Mineski, Moonton successfully launch 'back to school' program for student gamers
By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The program included a series of activities that catered to student gamers to get them hyped and excited about the school...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So rules United States Chess Championships for 2nd time
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
So, 27, split the point with Robson in 30 moves of a Ruy Lopez and the third-seeded Nakamura also in 30 moves of a Nimzo-Indian...
Sports
fbfb
Inoue wants Casimero fight 'as soon as possible'
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Inoue, who was supposed to have already faced Casimero but was stymied due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, said...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with