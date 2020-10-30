WNBA MyPlayer mode to debut in NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles

MANILA, Philippines — In a historic move, NBA 2K21 will feature its first-ever WNBA MyPlayer mode on next-generation consoles.

NBA2K21 senior producer Felicia Steelhouse made the announcement in the latest courtside report on NBA2K.

WNBA MyPlayer allows users to create their own WNBA player and go through the journey of becoming a professional WNBA player by competing in WNBA games and becoming the league's MVP.

It also enables the gamer to have offseason jobs.

Gamers could choose to be any of the following: Coach, Entrepreneur, Global Icon, Fashion Icon and Influencer.

Apart from MyPlayer, the next-gen NBA 2K21 is also taking the WNBA experience online.

"The W Online" is a 3x3 multiplayer mode exclusive for the WNBA. Here you can play in venues, exclusive to the "The W Online" mode, with your very own created player and compete against other gamers and their own customized player.

The WNBA has been gaining more exposure in NBA games since NBA Live 18 when WNBA players made their video game debut.

Then, NBA2K20 added all WNBA teams and players, the first 2K game to do so, and allowed gamers to play with their favorite WNBA team.

NBA 2K21 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X will be launched in November.