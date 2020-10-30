Mineski, Moonton successfully launch 'back to school' program for student gamers

MANILA, Philippines - Mineski Philippines' Youth Esports Program (YEP) and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang publisher Moonton have teamed up for a successful "Back to School" campaign that has reignited the passion for gaming in many students in the country amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The program included a series of activities that catered to student gamers to get them hyped and excited about the school year, as well as provides a hobby to help them de-stress from online schooling.

"We thought of ways to engage our followers and the public through our platform as an organization that aims to promote responsible gaming and to help students take off some heat from academics," said YEP director Marlon “Lon” Marcelo.

For this year's campaign, YEP's Back to School program kicked off with their YEP Talks, a series of webinars about esports careers, esports industry stories, and the benefits of responsible video gaming.

The campaign then moved forward with numerous online activities such as weekly Mobile Legend tournaments, as well as fan-art and writing competitions based on weekly themes posted on the YEP Facebook page.

The weekly tournaments had 329 teams across 170 schools nationwide participating with Team Phebby N Friends from Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology declared as the Grand Champions.

“YEP's Back to School program is an opportunity for students to display their love and passion for gaming and we hope to be able to continue this with YEP in the future as the reception, especially the weekly cups, was a resounding success,” said William Mei of Moonton.