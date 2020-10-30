NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Mineski, Moonton successfully launch 'back to school' program for student gamers
Mineski, Moonton successfully launch 'back to school' program for student gamers
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - October 30, 2020 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines - Mineski Philippines' Youth Esports Program (YEP) and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang publisher Moonton have teamed up for a successful "Back to School" campaign that has reignited the passion for gaming in many students in the country amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The program included a series of activities that catered to student gamers to get them hyped and excited about the school year, as well as provides a hobby to help them de-stress from online schooling.

"We thought of ways to engage our followers and the public through our platform as an organization that aims to promote responsible gaming and to help students take off some heat from academics," said YEP director Marlon “Lon” Marcelo.

For this year's campaign, YEP's Back to School program kicked off with their YEP Talks, a series of webinars about esports careers, esports industry stories, and the benefits of responsible video gaming.

The campaign then moved forward with numerous online activities such as weekly Mobile Legend tournaments, as well as fan-art and writing competitions based on weekly themes posted on the YEP Facebook page.

The weekly tournaments had 329 teams across 170 schools nationwide participating with Team Phebby N Friends from Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology declared as the Grand Champions.

“YEP's Back to School program is an opportunity for students to display their love and passion for gaming and we hope to be able to continue this with YEP in the future as the reception, especially the weekly cups, was a resounding success,” said William Mei of Moonton.

ESPORTS GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wesley So on verge of ruling US Chess Championship
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
For the second time in the history of the United States Chess Championship, a Philippine-born player could end up as its champion....
Sports
fbfb
Eduard Folayang stakes career in ONE: Into The Matrix
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Having lost three of his last four outings in ONE Championship, Folayang is faced with a must-win situation against the Australian...
Sports
fbfb
Sponsored
Smart launches Philippines' biggest Call of Duty: Mobile – Garena tournament with 'Smart Play: Squad Up'
2 days ago
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. continues to support the local esports scene as it has launched Smart...
Sports
fbfb
Pampanga Delta captures NBL Season 3 title
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Finals MVP Levi Hernandez duplicated his Game 1 performance, scoring 24 points in the title-clinching Game Four to lead...
Sports
fbfb
How to prevent injuries
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 30, 2020 - 12:00am
It seems like the PBA bubble is haunted by injuries because players were rushed into competition without being in game-shape.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PBA suspends season upon IATF recommendation
By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
The league announced the surprising development on Friday on social media that all games will be called off until "new protocols...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So rules United States Chess Championships for 2nd time
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
So, 27, split the point with Robson in 30 moves of a Ruy Lopez and the third-seeded Nakamura also in 30 moves of a Nimzo-Indian...
Sports
fbfb
Inoue wants Casimero fight 'as soon as possible'
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Inoue, who was supposed to have already faced Casimero but was stymied due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, said...
Sports
fbfb
Aces display resiliency
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Phoenix Super LPG was threatening to go two-for-two with Calvin Abueva back on board. But Alaska Milk had an ace up its ...
Sports
fbfb
Guce 2 adrift in Symetra Tour
By Dante Navarro | 14 hours ago
Clariss Guce scored a four-under 68 in her strongest start in a long while, standing two strokes off Slovenian Ana Belac at...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with