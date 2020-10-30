Pampanga Delta captures NBL Season 3 title

MANILA, Philippines — The Pampanga Delta captured the crown in the NBL's third season after defeating the La Union PAOwer, 76-68, last Wednesday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Finals MVP Levi Hernandez duplicated his Game 1 performance, scoring 24 points in the title-clinching Game Four to lead the Delta to their first-ever NBL championship.

Hernandez powered the Delta's scoring run in the second salvo where they outscored La Union, 18-9 en route to a 35-27 lead.

Delta's Mark Tamayo and Michael Juico chipped in with 11 points each, making key shots that held off La Union in the second half.

For the PAOwer, Jayson Apolonio topscored with 21 points against the favored Delta in the losing effort.

After being stymied by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the NBL was able to stage a bubble in Pampanga to complete its third season.

Throughout the Finals series in the league bubble, no positive tests for the coronavirus was recorded for all members of the NBL contingent.