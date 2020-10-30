Eduard Folayang stakes career in ONE: Into The Matrix

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mixed martial arts veteran Eduard Folayang will fight to keep his career alive when he faces Antonio Caruso in ONE: Into The Matrix in Singapore tonight.

Having lost three of his last four outings in ONE Championship, Folayang is faced with a must-win situation against the Australian Caruso to keep himself competitive in the stacked Lightweight division of the promotion.

Though criticis have written him off, the fighter out of Baguio-based stable Team Lakay remains confident in his skills.

"I'm still strong. I'm still hungry. I'm improving every single day," said Folayang.

"Martial arts is my life, it's my passion. I will try my best to make another run at the title, and if God is willing, I will accomplish it," he added.

Folayang is a two-time former ONE Lightweight World champion, but has recently faded into a losing slump in his recent outings.

Already at 35 years old, Folayang will attempt to take advantage of his experience against the younger 29-year-old Caruso.

Folayang and Caruso will clash in the second bout of the night in Inside the Matrix, which features four title bouts.

The event in Singapore, that will include 250 fans physically present in the arena, will be headlined by Aung La N Sang defending his ONE Middleweight World title against Reinier De Ridder.

Other title fights include the women's Strawweight World Championship between titlist Xiong Jing Nan and challenger Tiffany Teo, Featherweight World Championship bout between champ Martin Nguyen and Thanh Le and Lightweight World Championship titlist Christian Lee defending his belt against Iuri Lapicus.