NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
UCFC, Kaya off to winning start
UCFC, a top favorite with the core of the disbanded three-peat champ Ceres Negros at its disposal, leaned on the partnership of brothers Mike and Manu Ott to dispose of the gutsy Azkals Development Team.
STAR/File
UCFC, Kaya off to winning start
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - October 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — United City FC and Kaya-Iloilo drew first blood in the Philippines Football League bubble with identical 1-0 victories over separate foes Wednesday as football action finally got going at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

UCFC, a top favorite with the core of the disbanded three-peat champ Ceres Negros at its disposal, leaned on the partnership of brothers Mike and Manu Ott to dispose of the gutsy Azkals Development Team (ADT).

Kaya, another favored side, also grabbed the full three points with its one-goal edging of newcomer Maharlika FC.

Mike, the younger of the Fil-German brothers, fired a volley to the edge of the box from a nifty assist from Manu to get United City ahead at the 25th minute.

“Manu gave me a good pass and I knew that when I shot the ball that it had a good chance of going in so I am very happy,” said Mike, the bubble’s first scorer and Man of the Match performer.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wesley So on verge of ruling US Chess Championship
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
For the second time in the history of the United States Chess Championship, a Philippine-born player could end up as its champion....
Sports
fbfb
The two-week season: Coronavirus shrinks Philippines football league
13 hours ago
In a year of coronavirus chaos for sports, the Philippines Football League has come up with an extreme solution: shortening...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga City goes for the kill in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tiff
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City tries to accomplish what has set out to do as it shoots for the title.
Sports
fbfb
Shibuno joins hunt; Saso resumes drive for 3rd win
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
The 12-day break should be enough rest and the two-month spell should be enough motivation for Yuka Saso.
Sports
fbfb
Guce 2 adrift in Symetra Tour
By Dante Navarro | 10 hours ago
Clariss Guce came away with a four-under 68 in her strongest start in a long while, moving just two strokes off Slovenian...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Crown at Quest lobby: Ultimate goal for all
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The PBA has put on display the Emilio Bernardino Cup at the Quest Hotel lobby, reminding the 12 teams of the priceless ware awaiting the bubble champ.
Sports
fbfb
Santa Ana rolls out mobile betting platform
October 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Horseracing enters the digital era with the recent rollout by Philippine Racing Club, Inc. of a mobile payment platform that enables racing fans to place wagers on their smartphones.
Sports
fbfb
How to prevent injuries
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 30, 2020 - 12:00am
It seems like the PBA bubble is haunted by injuries because players were rushed into competition without being in game-shape.
Sports
fbfb
Hamilton looks to steer Mercedes to 7th world title at Imola
13 hours ago
Fresh from his record 92nd career win last Sunday, Lewis Hamilton will be the centre of attention again this weekend when...
Sports
fbfb
A life of excess: Maradona turns 60 in self-isolation
13 hours ago
Notorious for his wild lifestyle, Argentina great Diego Maradona turns 60 on Friday in far more sober circumstances sheltered...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with