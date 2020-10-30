UCFC, Kaya off to winning start

MANILA, Philippines — United City FC and Kaya-Iloilo drew first blood in the Philippines Football League bubble with identical 1-0 victories over separate foes Wednesday as football action finally got going at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

UCFC, a top favorite with the core of the disbanded three-peat champ Ceres Negros at its disposal, leaned on the partnership of brothers Mike and Manu Ott to dispose of the gutsy Azkals Development Team (ADT).

Kaya, another favored side, also grabbed the full three points with its one-goal edging of newcomer Maharlika FC.

Mike, the younger of the Fil-German brothers, fired a volley to the edge of the box from a nifty assist from Manu to get United City ahead at the 25th minute.

“Manu gave me a good pass and I knew that when I shot the ball that it had a good chance of going in so I am very happy,” said Mike, the bubble’s first scorer and Man of the Match performer.