Chooks 3x3 protagonists clash in finale

MANILA, Philippines — Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City tries to accomplish what it has set out to do, shooting for the grand championship to cap a dominant showing in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup powered by TM earlier marked by three leg victories.

Composed of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan and Troy Rike, the Zamboanga team is raring to win the ultimate crown and the rich P1 million cash prize.

“We’re going for the championship. We have all the talent, all the tools, all the experience to do it,” said Rike. “It’s not going to be easy. Other teams are going to go for it too, but for us, we’re gunning for that championship.”

Uling Roasters Butuan City, the third leg winner, could be the biggest roadblock to Zamboanga’s title aspiration.

But Butuan City may miss veteran guard Chico Lanete who hurt his shoulder in the last leg.

This could mean Franky Johnson, Chris de Chavez, Karl Dehesa and John Ray Alabanza teaming up with hopes of challenging Zamboanga for all the marbles.

“We expect that any team can go all the way. We don’t underestimate any team,” said Johnson. “We respect all these teams and what they can do.”

Zamboanga and Butuan, who amassed 345 and 330 points, respectively, are seeded in the quarterfinals along with Nueva Ecija (240) and Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors (215).