NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
How to prevent injuries
SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson (The Philippine Star) - October 30, 2020 - 12:00am

It seems like the PBA bubble is haunted by injuries because players were rushed into competition without being in game-shape. But PBA medical consultant Dr. Jose Raul (George) Canlas said yesterday the exposure to more games within a shorter period of time is what’s making the situation appear more serious than it is, not the lack of preparation or training or conditioning.

So far, two players have left the Clark bubble because of season-ending injuries. San Miguel Beer’s Terrence Romeo suffered a separated shoulder in his second game at the Angeles University Foundation gym last Oct.16 and was in tears when he found out his season was over. Alaska’s Kevin Racal went down with an ACL tear in his right knee during the game against TNT last Oct.11 when the season was restarted. Last Wednesday, Racal underwent surgery at St. Luke’s Global with Dr. Canlas performing the procedure that took 20 minutes. The operation was successful and Racal is now resting at home. Dr. Canlas will coordinate his rehab with Alaska team physician Dr. Jun Sun and head trainer Gus Vargas. In 2014, Racal, playing for Letran in the NCAA, tore the ACL in his left knee and rejoined the Knights in time for the title surge the next year. “If everything goes well, he should be back to playing from 10 months to a year,” said Canlas.

Regarding the injuries that struck Romeo and Racal in Clark, Canlas said they were ligament ruptures. “We call them traumatic injuries,” he said. “Ligament ruptures like the ACL or the acromioclavicular ligament of the shoulder. Ankle and muscle strains are the same. These injuries are related to exposure to game or practice time. Since teams are playing more games in a shorter period of time, it seems that there are more injuries where in fact, it is the exposure to more games at a shorter period. These are accidents.”

Canlas said as the games go on, “overuse” injuries may crop up that are more related to fitness and conditioning. “The strength and conditioning coaches have to balance exerting too much effort between practice and games,” he said. “At this stage, nutrition, hydration, rest and recovery are very important.”

Canlas described the bubble conditions as “unchartered territory.” “It’s like clearing inconclusive COVID-19 persons eventually being confirmed as negative,” he said. “Although they’re definitely not infectious, there is no protocol practiced by the DOH or IATF to clear them to play as soon as possible.” Canlas referred to the referee and Blackwater player who initially came out positive but were found to be negative in confirmatory antigen and repeat swab tests. Because their first results were positive, they had to undergo mandatory quarantine in isolation at the Clark Athletes Village even if they were declared “false positives” in inconclusive testing. Under DOH and IATF guidelines, they could not be reactivated right away despite being negative in confirmatory tests.

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wesley So on verge of ruling US Chess Championship
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
For the second time in the history of the United States Chess Championship, a Philippine-born player could end up as its champion....
Sports
fbfb
The two-week season: Coronavirus shrinks Philippines football league
13 hours ago
In a year of coronavirus chaos for sports, the Philippines Football League has come up with an extreme solution: shortening...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga City goes for the kill in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tiff
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City tries to accomplish what has set out to do as it shoots for the title.
Sports
fbfb
Shibuno joins hunt; Saso resumes drive for 3rd win
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
The 12-day break should be enough rest and the two-month spell should be enough motivation for Yuka Saso.
Sports
fbfb
Guce 2 adrift in Symetra Tour
By Dante Navarro | 10 hours ago
Clariss Guce came away with a four-under 68 in her strongest start in a long while, moving just two strokes off Slovenian...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Aces display resiliency
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Phoenix Super LPG was threatening to go two-for-two with Calvin Abueva back on board. But Alaska Milk had an ace up its ...
Sports
fbfb
Guce 2 adrift in Symetra Tour
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Clariss Guce scored a four-under 68 in her strongest start in a long while, standing two strokes off Slovenian Ana Belac at...
Sports
fbfb
Folayang vs Caruso tonight
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Filipino fighter Eduard Folayang seeks to resurrect his fading career as he clashes with Antonio Caruso tonight in ONE: Inside...
Sports
fbfb
UCFC, Kaya off to winning start
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
United City FC and Kaya-Iloilo drew first blood in the Philippines Football League bubble with identical 1-0 victories over...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks 3x3 protagonists clash in finale
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City tries to accomplish what it has set out to do, shooting for the grand championship...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with