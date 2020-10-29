NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Zamboanga City goes for the kill in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tiff
Powered by (from left) Joshua Munzon, Santi Santillan, Alvin Pasaol and Troy Rike, Zamboanga has topped three of the four legs as well as the pre-season tilt to emerge the heavy favorites to win it the title and the Php1 million prize that goes with it.
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 3:44pm

MANILA, Philippines – Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City tries to accomplish what has set out to do as it shoots for the title against an ultra competitive field Friday in the grand finals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup powered by TM at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Powered by Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan and Troy Rike, Zamboanga has topped three of the four legs as well as the pre-season tilt to emerge the heavy favorites to win it the title and the Php1 million prize that goes with it.

“We're going for the championship. We have all the talent, all the tools, all the experience to do it," said Rike. "It's not going to be easy. Other teams are going to go for it too, but for us, we're gunning for that championship."

Zamboanga was assembled to give Munzon and Pasaol, half of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament-bound national team, a tournament to train but also to win it all.

And so far, it has lived up to expectations.

Uling Roasters Butuan City, the third leg winner, should be the biggest roadblock to Zamboanga’s title aspiration as it had shown it has the talent and ability to challenge the latter man for man.

But Butuan City may have been dealt a big blow as veteran guard Chico Lanete reportedly hurt his shoulder and will be out for the finals.

This meant Franky Johnson, Chris de Chavez, Karl Dehesa and John Ray Alabanza will suit up with hopes of challenging Zamboanga for all the marbles.

"We expect that any team can go all the way. We don't underestimate any team," said Johnson. "We respect all these teams and what can they do."

Zamboanga and Butuan, who amassed 345 and 330 points, respectively, were already automatically seeded in the quarterfinals along with Nueva Ecija (240) and Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors (215).

They await the winners among Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC Green Gorillas, Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes, Palayan City, MLV Pagadian Rocky Sports, Sarangani Marlins, Petra Cement-Roxas ZN Rockies, Bacolod-Master Sardines and Bicol Paxful 3x3 Pro.

