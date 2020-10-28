â€˜Dark horseâ€™ Valientes eye surprise wins in last leg of Chooks 3x3 tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga Valientes MLV is considered to be the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas dark horse in the fifth leg grand finale starting on Friday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

After making it to the semifinals in the first leg and couple of playoff runs the following legs, the Valientes are aiming for the bigger picture: Bringing the grand title to Zamboanga City.

Junnie Navarro — the son of philanthropist and businesswoman Cory Navarro, who also owns the team along with Mike Venezuela — said the Valientes composed of Rudy Lingganay, Gino Juamaoas, Med Salim, Arar de Leon and Jonjon Rebollos are on a mission under coach Joseph Romarate.

“Zamboangueños are excited to watch the future of 3x3 and we are hoping to take home the title,” said the young Navarro, a former member of the RP Youth team. “They are the dark horse of this tournament, and I believe, just like the rest of the Zamboangueños, they will do whatever it takes to win each game.”

“We are so thankful that Zamboanga Valientes have the most number of fans online.”

Lingganay, a former Philippine Basketball Association player, was impressive for Valientes’ 21-11 victory over Petra Cement Rockies-Roxas ZN last Tuesday in the elimination round of the fourth leg.

Although Zamboanga Valientes didn’t reach the semifinals of the fourth leg, Navarro remains optimistic of the Valientes’ chances of pulling off a surprise in the last leg.

Navarro also praised Arar de Leon for his grit as the cager still played despite an injured shoulder in the fourth leg.