RoS' Caloy Garcia rains praise on Nambatac, Belga after OT win over Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines — The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters got a boost in their Philippine Cup campaign following an emphatic 85-82 win over the favored Ginebra San Miguel on Tuesday.

Lauding a team effort that helped the Elasto Painters gain solo second in the PBA standings, Rain or Shine tactician Caloy Garcia couldn't help but rain praise on two of the cagers who made the most impact.

The first was Rey Nambatac, who sank the tying 3-pointer with 2.1 ticks left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

"Rey is a different type of player, he's gonna be the future of the PBA. He'll be a superstar eventually," Garcia said after their win.

"He likes that position that he'll take those shots," he added.

Then in the extra period, it was RoS veteran Beau Belga that stepped up to the plate and took over on the offensive side to propel the Elasto Painters to the win.

Garcia was so impressed with the big man's game, he dubbed it as the 33-year-old's best game in his career.

"Beau, being the leader of the team, probably this is his best game I've seen him play," Garcia said.

The tactician said his squad could only go as far as Belga would carry them.

"Where Beau goes, we go," he said.

The Elasto Painters hope to continue on their impressive performances in the PBA bubble next Monday when they face the sputtering NLEX Road Warriors.