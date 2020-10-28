PBA postpones Blackwater-Magnolia game today

CLARK — Blackwater’s match against Magnolia at 4 p.m today has been postponed pending IATF approval.

San Miguel-Meralco tussle at 6:45 p.m will push through as scheduled.

A player from Blackwater tested positive last week but was deemed as a false positive case after yielding negative results in subsequent tests (RT-PCR and antigen) in a quarantine facility in Capas, Tarlac.

Blackwater’s game against Rain or Shine was also suspended last Sunday.

As per PBA and Clark Development Corporation, the bubble is intact and remains COVID-free. Protocols are in place and in full effect.

The new playdates of postponed matches will be announced soon.