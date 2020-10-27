NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Delos Santos justifies World No. 1 ranking with record 17th gold
James Delos Santos
Facebook/James De Los Santos
Delos Santos justifies World No. 1 ranking with record 17th gold
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 27, 2020 - 3:42pm

MANILA, Philippines – World No. 1 Filipino karateka James delos Santos came through with a historic performance in capturing his 17th gold medal in the Katana Inter-Continental Karate League e-Tournament Monday night.

The 30-year-old delos Santos, who is coming off a triumphant performance in the Golden League a week ago, scored 26.1 in besting Costa Rican Juan Achio, who had a 25.1, and adding another mint to his growing list.

The two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist’s score was the highest by anyone since online competitions started last March.

“This is special for me because I did not only took my 17th gold, I won it as the first eKata player to ever score 26,” said delos Santos.

The effort should keep delos Santos’ stranglehold of the top ranking while putting a little distance between himself and former No. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal.

“Time to raise the bar even higher,” said delos Santos.

Delos Santos bested Abdellatif Choukri of Morocco, 24.9-23.7, and then Nejc Sternisa of Slovenia, 25.1-24.1, to forge a duel with Achio, who pulled the rug from under Garcia via the closest of margins, 24.8-24.7.

KARATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Abueva back with a bang
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Phoenix rolled out the red carpet for the returning Calvin Abueva and laced it with a big win.
Sports
fbfb
Perfect attendance
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Alaska governor Richard Bachmann has attended every Aces game so far at the Angeles University Foundation gym and is the only PBA Board member to avail of the special “watch-and-go” privilege allowed...
Sports
fbfb
PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Where my competitive drive comes from
By Brooks Koepka | 5 hours ago
Brooks Koepka writes this month's PGA Tour player blog.
Sports
fbfb
Lewis Hamilton's F1 record keeps 'greatest of all time' debate raging
6 hours ago
Damon Hill hailed Lewis Hamilton as the "GOAT" as he and Jackie Stewart led tributes on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) following...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Longtime Philippine tennis and Davis Cup exec passes away
2 hours ago
Randy Villanueva, a former vice president and for a brief moment acting president of the Philippine Tennis Association and...
Sports
fbfb
Newsome powers Meralco surge, cops weekly PBA player award
2 hours ago
The red-hot Bolts flipped the switch in an unbeaten second week run by riding the hot hands of Chris Newsome.
Sports
fbfb
Golf talking points: Woods looks for cold remedy, an Asian star is born
2 hours ago
The US Masters at the wrong time of year and an exciting young women's player are among AFP Sport's golf talking points this...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca Pagdanganan keeps moving in world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
As she sustained her fine showing in the LPGA, rookie and Tour’s driving leader Bianca Pagdanganan continued to gain...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca finishes 3rd worth P4 million
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
Her awesome power was in full display all week but Bianca Pagdanganan lost, to her chagrin, her killer touch over the sleek...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with