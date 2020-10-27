Longtime Philippine tennis and Davis Cup exec passes away

MANILA, Philippines – Randy Villanueva, a former vice president and for a brief moment acting president of the Philippine Tennis Association and the country’s longtime Davis Cup administrator, passed away Monday due to heart attack.

He was 45.

Tributes were posted on social media to Villanueva, who was one of the people behind the country’s rise to Group I in the Asia Oceania Zone about a decade back.

National team mainstays and veteran Davis Cuppers Ruben Gonzales and Francis Casey Alcantara were among to heap praise and show gratitude to what Villanueva had done to help grow the sport.

“Thank you for everything you did in my life and most of all thanks for being an amazing friend,” said Gonzales.

“Thank you for everything that you have done for me and Philippine tennis,” said Alcantara.