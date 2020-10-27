NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Longtime Philippine tennis and Davis Cup exec passes away
The late Randy Villanueva (first from right) is pictured here with fellow officials of the Unified Tennis Philippines.
STAR/Joey Mendoza
Longtime Philippine tennis and Davis Cup exec passes away
(Philstar.com) - October 27, 2020 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – Randy Villanueva, a former vice president and for a brief moment acting president of the Philippine Tennis Association and the country’s longtime Davis Cup administrator, passed away Monday due to heart attack.

He was 45.

Tributes were posted on social media to Villanueva, who was one of the people behind the country’s rise to Group I in the Asia Oceania Zone about a decade back.

National team mainstays and veteran Davis Cuppers Ruben Gonzales and Francis Casey Alcantara were among to heap praise and show gratitude to what Villanueva had done to help grow the sport.

“Thank you for everything you did in my life and most of all thanks for being an amazing friend,” said Gonzales.

“Thank you for everything that you have done for me and Philippine tennis,” said Alcantara.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Abueva back with a bang
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Phoenix rolled out the red carpet for the returning Calvin Abueva and laced it with a big win.
Sports
fbfb
Perfect attendance
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Alaska governor Richard Bachmann has attended every Aces game so far at the Angeles University Foundation gym and is the only PBA Board member to avail of the special “watch-and-go” privilege allowed...
Sports
fbfb
PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Where my competitive drive comes from
By Brooks Koepka | 4 hours ago
Brooks Koepka writes this month's PGA Tour player blog.
Sports
fbfb
Lewis Hamilton's F1 record keeps 'greatest of all time' debate raging
4 hours ago
Damon Hill hailed Lewis Hamilton as the "GOAT" as he and Jackie Stewart led tributes on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) following...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Newsome powers Meralco surge, cops weekly PBA player award
47 minutes ago
The red-hot Bolts flipped the switch in an unbeaten second week run by riding the hot hands of Chris Newsome.
Sports
fbfb
Golf talking points: Woods looks for cold remedy, an Asian star is born
57 minutes ago
The US Masters at the wrong time of year and an exciting young women's player are among AFP Sport's golf talking points this...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca Pagdanganan keeps moving in world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
As she sustained her fine showing in the LPGA, rookie and Tour’s driving leader Bianca Pagdanganan continued to gain...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca finishes 3rd worth P4 million
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
Her awesome power was in full display all week but Bianca Pagdanganan lost, to her chagrin, her killer touch over the sleek...
Sports
fbfb
Butuan-Uling Roasters too hot to handle
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
After ruling the third leg, Butuan City-Uling Roasters shoots for another one in today’s fourth and final leg of the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with