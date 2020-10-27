NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Bianca Pagdanganan keeps moving in world rankings
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays an approach shot from the 17th hole fairway during round three of the 2020 LPGA Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee on October 24, 2020 in Greensboro, Georgia.
Mike Comer/Getty Images/AFP
Bianca Pagdanganan keeps moving in world rankings
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - October 27, 2020 - 10:52am

MANILA, Philippines – As she sustained her fine showing in the LPGA, rookie and Tour’s driving leader Bianca Pagdanganan continued to gain headway in the world rankings, moving to No. 151 on the strength of her strong third place finish in the Drive On Championship in Georgia Sunday.

Her 82-spot leap from No. 233 following her joint ninth effort in the KPMG Women’s PGA two weeks ago also proved to be the best in the week where Koreans Jin Young Ko and Sei Young Kim and American Nelly Korda kept the Top 3 positions and Yuka Saso stayed at No. 74.

She has 0.76 average points from 26.72 total points out of seven tournaments.

Pagdanganan, who turns 23 Wednesday, also posted a record 479-rung jump from No. 712 to No. 233 during the PGA week, eclipsing the earlier feats of German Sophia Popov, who climbed from No. 304 to No. 24 for a 280-rung leap after ruling the British Women’s Open last August.

The ICTSI-backed ace also moved up to No. 56 from No. 84 with two top 10 finishes worth 353 points in the Race to CME Globe Season derby paced by two-leg winner Daniella Kang of the US.

“I like where my game is headed,” said Pagdanganan. “I haven’t struck the ball this good in awhile so there are still lots of positives to take away this week.”

American Meaghan Francella, then ranked No. 330 in the world, set the previous biggest jump in rankings when she ruled the LPGA Tour’s MasterCard Classic in 2007, gaining 253 rungs for No. 77.

Jessica Korda also posted a stirring 203-spot jump in 2012 when she won the ISPS Women’s Australian Open while ranked No. 285 to No. 82.

Though she made the cut in her first six tournaments in the world’s premier circuit, Pagdanganan, also backed by Skyflakes, Ping, Titleist, Footjoy and Swingdish, actually struggled in the first four events, teeing for 28th in her pro debut in the Drive On Championship in Ohio for a No. 798 world ranking.

She hardly improved to No. 733 with a tied for 59th finish in the Marathon Classic, also in Ohio, shared 71st in the Walmart NW Arkansas in Arizona, and dropped to No. 749, then finished at joint 64th in the Portland Classic in Oregon.

But all that changed after her remarkable PGA showing then she followed it up with a more impressive stint in Drive On that also saw her contend for the championship.

Meanwhile, with her 300-plus-yard bombs in Drive On, Pagdanganan has increased her lead in the average driving distance by six on a 288-yard norm. Former leader Maria Fassi of Mexico and Dutch Anne Van Dam kept the next two spots with 282 and 281 yards averages.

The 2019 SEA Games double gold medalist also moved to No. 13 (70.67) in scoring average paced by Sei (68.391) and is at No. 16 in the putting with 29.52-putt norm with compatriot Dottie Ardina at No. 6 with 29.12. Ardina is also at No. 16 in the driving accuracy with 79.1 percent where Pagdanganan lay way down at No. 136 with 63.3%.

The circuit takes a three-week break and will resume with the Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida on November 19-22 then heads to Texas for the Volunteers of American Classic on December 3-6 before the year’s last major, the US Women’s Open in Houston on December 10-13. The Tour winds up with the CME Group Tour Championship back in Florida on December 17-20.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Perfect attendance
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Alaska governor Richard Bachmann has attended every Aces game so far at the Angeles University Foundation gym and is the only PBA Board member to avail of the special “watch-and-go” privilege allowed...
Sports
fbfb
PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble.
Sports
fbfb
False alarm: PBA, PFL intact
By Olmin Leyba | October 27, 2020 - 12:00am
The bubble remains intact for both Philippine Basketball Association and the Philippines Football League.
Sports
fbfb
Where my competitive drive comes from
By Brooks Koepka | 2 hours ago
Brooks Koepka writes this month's PGA Tour player blog.
Sports
fbfb
Butuan City eyes another title in final leg of Chooks-to-Go 3x3 joust
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Butuan City-Uling Roasters seek to ride the crest of their third-leg title conquest as it shoots for another one in Tuesday’s...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Lewis Hamilton's F1 record keeps 'greatest of all time' debate raging
3 hours ago
Damon Hill hailed Lewis Hamilton as the "GOAT" as he and Jackie Stewart led tributes on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) following...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca finishes 3rd worth P4 million
By Dante Navarro | 14 hours ago
Her awesome power was in full display all week but Bianca Pagdanganan lost, to her chagrin, her killer touch over the sleek...
Sports
fbfb
Butuan-Uling Roasters too hot to handle
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
After ruling the third leg, Butuan City-Uling Roasters shoots for another one in today’s fourth and final leg of the...
Sports
fbfb
Abueva back with a bang
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Phoenix rolled out the red carpet for the returning Calvin Abueva and laced it with a big win.
Sports
fbfb
Mitra graces PSA Forum
October 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Games and Amusements Board chairman Abraham Mitra goes on board as the lone special guest in the webcast edition of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum today starting at 10 a.m.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with