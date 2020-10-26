NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Zamboanga suffers rare defeat; Family's Brand Sardines backs national 3x3 team
Zamboanga suffers rare defeat; Family's Brand Sardines backs national 3x3 team
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - October 26, 2020 - 12:36pm

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga City-Family's Brand Sardines is vulnerable, after all.

After ruling the preseason, the first leg, and the second leg of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup, the powerhouse team got derailed in the third leg won by the Butuan City-Uling Roasters on Sunday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Fatigue caught up with the Zamboanguenos — who played a total of 15 games as against 12 or less by the rest of the 12-team field — in the quarterfinals, where they yielded to the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, 20-21.

Butuan City, which beat Pasig Sta. Lucia in the finals, 21-20, is made up of Franky Johnson, Chico Lanete, Chris de Chavez and JR Alabanza.

Composed of Philippine 3x3 mainstays Alvin Pasaol and Santi Santillan and Fil-Ams Joshua Munzon and Troy Rike, Zamboanga City-Family's Brand Sardines and its sister team Bacolod Master Sardines are under Universal Canning Incorporated, which also commits to support the national 3x3 teams.

The Zamboanga and Bacolod teams in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League are likewise being supported by UCI.

The management of Family’s Brand Sardines announced its noble national team intention in a statement.

“This is for Zamboanga and this is for the country. We’re not only here to uplift the quality of our brands proudly made from Zamboanga, but we also want to reaffirm our support to the national team which will be carrying the country’s colors while seeking an Olympic berth.”

The last time the Philippines qualified for the Olympics basketball competition was in the 1972 Munich Olympics and Family's Brand Sardines is one with the vision of Chooks-to-Go and Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. to send the best players available for the 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament slated in Graz, Austria from May 26-30 next year.

Also gunning for an Olympic berth in the regular basketball event is Gilas Pilipinas.

The management added it will support not only the Zamboanguenos, but the best Filipino basketball players out there, especially those representing the country in international competitions.

As of April 1, 2020, the Philippines is ranked 22nd in the world by the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) in 3x3. Gilas Pilipinas, on the other hand, is rated 31st.

“We’re doing it for Zamboanga. We’re doing it for the country,” the management concluded.

BASKETBALL CHOOKS-TO-GO/MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble.
Sports
fbfb
GMA back in sports
By Bill Velasco | October 26, 2020 - 12:00am
After roughly three decades, GMA Network is jumping back into sports broadcasting.
Sports
fbfb
Holed up inside bubble, PBA players also deal with emotions as they inevitably miss important occasions, family affairs in the outside world
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
The 2020 Philippine Cup restart is about to enter only its third week but players, coaches, and staff have been here at the...
Sports
fbfb
Report: NBA eyes late December start, 72-game regular season
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Regular season games are expected to be cut to around 70 to 7?2 instead of the usual 82-game schedule while a play-in tournament...
Sports
fbfb
Nurmagomedov announces shock retirement after UFC 254
1 day ago
The Russian, who won by a second-round technical knockout, was fighting for the first time since the death of his father and...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Delay aside, Schrock focused on PFL title
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The 2020 PFL season, delayed or not due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, is in Stephan Schrock’s gunsights with United...
Sports
fbfb
Beast unleashed: Abueva returns to play today
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
“The Beast” has been unchained, at last, after 508 long days.
Sports
fbfb
Closing birdies keep Bianca in title chase
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
One stroke behind, 18 holes left.
Sports
fbfb
Doc called it right
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
PBA medical consultant and oversight committee chairman Dr. Jose Raul (George) Canlas said yesterday one of the safest places...
Sports
fbfb
Angara, Puno bat for Kouame naturalization
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Geremy Pintolo, file
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with