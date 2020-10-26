Zamboanga suffers rare defeat; Family's Brand Sardines backs national 3x3 team

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga City-Family's Brand Sardines is vulnerable, after all.

After ruling the preseason, the first leg, and the second leg of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup, the powerhouse team got derailed in the third leg won by the Butuan City-Uling Roasters on Sunday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Fatigue caught up with the Zamboanguenos — who played a total of 15 games as against 12 or less by the rest of the 12-team field — in the quarterfinals, where they yielded to the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, 20-21.

Butuan City, which beat Pasig Sta. Lucia in the finals, 21-20, is made up of Franky Johnson, Chico Lanete, Chris de Chavez and JR Alabanza.

Composed of Philippine 3x3 mainstays Alvin Pasaol and Santi Santillan and Fil-Ams Joshua Munzon and Troy Rike, Zamboanga City-Family's Brand Sardines and its sister team Bacolod Master Sardines are under Universal Canning Incorporated, which also commits to support the national 3x3 teams.

The Zamboanga and Bacolod teams in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League are likewise being supported by UCI.

The management of Family’s Brand Sardines announced its noble national team intention in a statement.

“This is for Zamboanga and this is for the country. We’re not only here to uplift the quality of our brands proudly made from Zamboanga, but we also want to reaffirm our support to the national team which will be carrying the country’s colors while seeking an Olympic berth.”

The last time the Philippines qualified for the Olympics basketball competition was in the 1972 Munich Olympics and Family's Brand Sardines is one with the vision of Chooks-to-Go and Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. to send the best players available for the 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament slated in Graz, Austria from May 26-30 next year.

Also gunning for an Olympic berth in the regular basketball event is Gilas Pilipinas.

The management added it will support not only the Zamboanguenos, but the best Filipino basketball players out there, especially those representing the country in international competitions.

As of April 1, 2020, the Philippines is ranked 22nd in the world by the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) in 3x3. Gilas Pilipinas, on the other hand, is rated 31st.

“We’re doing it for Zamboanga. We’re doing it for the country,” the management concluded.