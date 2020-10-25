La Union outlasts favored Pampanga, ties NBL Finals series

MANILA, Philippines — The La Union PAOwer stunned title favorites Pampanga Delta, 84-80 in Game Two of the NBL President's Cup on Saturday.

PAOwer avoided a 0-2 hole on their best-of-five Finals series with a balanced team effort led by Jayson Apolonio.

Apolonio gave La Union a slim two-point lead late in the game, 82-80, to help the PAOwer escape for the win.

Delta's Game One hero Levi Hernandez was limited to only four points in losing effort. He previously tallied 24 markers and took home Player of the Game honors.

Apart from Apolonio, three other PAOwer hoopers finished in double-digits against the favored Delta.

Roman Gatchallan followed Apolonio in La Union's scoring with 15 markers.

Meanwhile, Dexter Maiquez tallied a game-high 25 points for the Delta but couldn't give his squad a commanding 2-0 lead.

Game Three tips off on Monday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City, Pampanga.