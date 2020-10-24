Filipina chessers fall to Indons, end bid in Asian Nations online tourney

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw its fairy tale run end as it fell to an old nemesis in Indonesia, 0-2, and crash out in the women’s division of the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup on Saturday.

The Filipinas, who routed the Sri Lankans, 2-0, in the quarterfinals the day before, failed anew to unlock the mystery of the Indonesians, who beat the former with a pair of 2.5-1.5 wins in their two-match semis.

The Indonesians thus set up an interesting title showdown with the top-seeded Indians, who destroyed the Mongolians, 3.5-.5 and 4-0, while sending the Filipinas packing.

WIM Chelsie Monica Ignesias Sihite turned back WIM Bernadette Galas on board three to seal the first win as IM Irine Sukandar, IM Medina Warda Aulia and WIM Dita Karenza split the point with Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and WIMs Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Kylen Joy Mordido on boards one, two and four.

Sukandar and Aulia delivered the match-sealing wins on the top boards while Sihite escaped with a draw against upset-conscious Woman FIDE Master Shania Mae Mendoza on board three.

Only the 18-year-old Mordido came out the lone bright spot to what had been a bleak day as she brought down Karenza on board four, which turned out the Filipinas’ lone victory in the semis.

It was Indonesia’s third win over the Philippines here as the former also edged the latter, 2.5-1.5, in the nine-round eliminations.

The semis finish, however, was something to be proud of for a team that stunned everyone by finishing second out of 38 countries despite being seeded just seventh.