NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipina chessers dominate Sri Lankans, enter semis in Asian Nations online tourney
Filipina chessers dominate Sri Lankans, enter semis in Asian Nations online tourney
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 5:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines crushed Sri Lanka with a pair of 3.5-.5 victories to advance to the semifinals in the women’s section even as its men’s squad was shown the door by second seed Kazakhstan in the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup Friday.

Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and Woman International Masters Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Kylen Joy Mordido delivered the wins in the first match while WIM Bernadette Galas conceded the lone draw on board three to T H D Niklesha Tharushi.

Frayna, Fronda and Woman FIDE Master Shania Mae Mendoza then came through with the triumphs in the second duel while it was Mordido’s turn to allow the draw against WIM S D Ranasighe on board four after she failed to cash in on a pawn edge in a bishop and pawn endgame.

The Filipinas, who finished second after the nine-round eliminations, will battle either the Iranians or Indonesia, who split their matches and were battling each other in a blitz playoff at press time.

The Lady Agilas’ win made up for the Filipinos crushing defeat at the hands of the Kazakhs, who avenged their 1.5-2.5 defeat in the elims by sweeping their quarterfinal matches, 4-0 and 3-1.

Coming in theoretically prepared, the Kazakhs blanked the Agilas in the first match on wins by GMs Rinat Jumabayev, Rustam Khusnutdinov and Anuar Ismagambetov and International Master Danis Makhnev over GMs Mark Paragua and Banjo Barcenilla and IMs Paulo Bersamina and Haridas Pascua.

The Filipinos went for a sweep in the decisive match with hopes of forcing a blitz tiebreaker but were turned back by the anew by the Kazakhs in the second duel.

Barcenilla and GM John Paul Gomez halved the point with Khusnutdinov and Makhnev on boards two and four, respectively, while Paragua and Bersamina fell anew to Jumabayev and GM Anuar Ismagambetov on boards one and three.

Paragua had a chance to salvage some measure of pride as Jumabayev blundered in the endgame but the national bullet champion missed the winning line under tremendous time pressure and lost.

But there was nothing to be ashamed about for the Filipinos as a quarterfinals finish is not bad for a team second only seventh out of 38 participants.

Bersamina and Barcenilla also made the country proud by copping the gold and silver on board three and two in the individual board awards.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No ill will between Gomez de Liano, Lalata after Chooks-to-Go 3x3 injury incident
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Lalata expressed his apologies to Gomez de Liano, with league commissioner Eric Altamirano also present in their meeting...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan booms late, ties for 6th with 68
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
Outdriving herself, Pagdanganan scorched the par-72 layout’s frontnine with five birdies against a bogey for a 32-36...
Sports
fbfb
Ravena preaches against complacency as TnT goes unbeaten in PBA bubble
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
TnT Tropang Giga head coach Bong Ravena is keeping his squad humble and hungry amid a 5-0 start to their Philippine Cup campaign...
Sports
fbfb
Pampanga draws first blood vs La Union in NBL Finals
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
This marks the first official game back for the NBL in their third season after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) forced them...
Sports
fbfb
Schrock expects Ceres-Negros success to carry over to revamped United City FC
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Previously having ruled the Philippine Football League (PFL) as Ceres-Negros FC, the national team skipper expects nothing...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
UAAP inks multi-year TV deal with Cignal
By John Bryan Ulanday | 35 minutes ago
The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has found a new home in Cignal TV after striking a multi-year...
Sports
fbfb
TNT stays mean sans castro
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
TNT missed a vital cog in seasoned playmaker Jayson Castro but still, the Tropang Giga ran like the same well-oiled machine...
Sports
fbfb
Pasaol, Munzon, Zambo teammates seek back-to-back in ‘Chooks’ 3x3
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol and their Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines team seek a second straight title as the second...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca launches drive for Drive On plum
By Dante Navarro | 19 hours ago
More than her driving skills, Bianca Pagdanganan is eager to flaunt a short game she hoped to have fine-tuned during the break...
Sports
fbfb
POC exec board tackles Phisgoc issue
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino yesterday heeded the call to tackle the pressing issues concerning...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with