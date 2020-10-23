NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Ravena preaches against complacency as TnT goes unbeaten in PBA bubble
Bong Ravena (L) looks on from the sidelines during the TnT Tropang Giga's game against the Blackwater Elite on Thursday, October 22 at the Angeles University Foundation Gym
PBA images
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2020 - 2:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — TnT Tropang Giga head coach Bong Ravena is keeping his squad humble and hungry amid a 5-0 start to their Philippine Cup campaign in the PBA bubble in Clark City, Pamapanga.

Going undefeated in all their outings so far since the PBA returned to action, Ravena is quick to guard against complacency.

"We have so many things to improve still, especially on our defense. We have to go back again to the drawing board," Ravena said after their 109-96 win over the Blackwater Elite on Thursday.

Ravena's squad ruled their matchup over Blackwater despite missing the services of veterant Jayson Castro.

Though enjoying a success streak so far, the TnT tactician is keen on working his squad to the best of his ability every practice.

Ravena sees a single goal for his squad — and he knows his players have zeroed on it too.

"Alam naman nila what's at stake, kung anong pinunta namin dito sa bubble," Ravena said of going for the conference crown.

"We don't take any games for granted, we still go strong, go hard," he added.

The Tropang Giga hope to preserve their streak and stretch their run to 6-0 when they face the sputtering NorthPort Batang Pier on Monday, October 26.

